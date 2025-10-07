Top 5 Best Explainer Video Production Agencies in Europe

In recent years, there has been an explosion in the use of animation and design in marketing. Companies of all sizes have tried to incorporate visual storytelling into their work. However, with so many studios emerging, it can be difficult to know which one to reach out to for high-quality motion graphics for your next project.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of standout studios that will help you push the boundaries and create spectacular content to draw in consumers.

Our list focuses on the best video production agencies in Europe that produce excellent explainer videos.

1. Zelios

Specialties: Motion design, product launches, brand storytelling, tech Saas videos

The company is known for its high-profile partnerships, as they have received 4 awards for their work. They have handled over 400 projects, with some of their partners including ClickUp, Slack, and even Monday.com.

Zelios agency are widely regarded as the top SaaS video production company, particularly in the tech world. Still, regardless of the nature of your project Zelios has established a simple process that they follow on all of their projects.

They start with goal alignment, to help set your marketing objectives. They then help you with the concept development and production of your idea, before finishing the process in the post-production phase which is focused on the final delivery of the project.

Website: zelios.agency

2. Ordinary Folk

Specialties: Explainer videos, 2D animation, non-profit campaigns

Ordinary Folks is based in Vancouver, Canada. It was originally founded in 2019. Since then, it has expanded to six other countries. The team focuses on helping non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and health organizations create emotionally charged videos for their projects.

Their signature animation style includes 2D animation, geometric shapes, and vibrant colors that make the visuals pop and draw attention.

Website: ordinaryfolk.co

3. Panic Studio

Specialties: Illustration-based animation, brand identity

Panic Studio is an excellent option for those seeking explainer videos with story-based animations. Their team is known for creating hand-drawn, cartoon-style animations that present information in a fun way. Their designs also incorporate elements of European design sensibility.

This studio has received several awards, including the Vimeo Staff Pick and the Motion Design Award. Their production team aims to bridge the gap between animation and illustration. They aim to bring fun concepts to life.

Website: panicstudio.tv

4. Not Real

Specialties: Experiential design, CGI, immersive content

Not Real brings that Spanish design aesthetic to their animation, as they are focused on creating CGI with a European aesthetic. This company is accessible to smaller companies as well, helping drive their impact while creating engaging explainer videos that will help bring in more clientele.

While they are a small studio they use many advance tools to help you get the result you had always hoped for through simulation software. The process for creating content is also a very immersive experience for them as they are focused on bringing the right dynamic into every project they take on.

Website: notreal.tv

5. Prand

Specialties: Brand design, web animation, art direction

Prand is a multidisciplinary design studio, focused on 2D animation. Many of its designs can be defined as Y2K or old school, still in some of their recent designs they have opted for highly conceptual and bold art styles that help invite the consumer in.

They tend to be preferred by companies that are trying to find something outside of the box, including fintech and sustainability startups. What makes their offers all the more special is the fact that they create toolkits that companies are able to use on their own in order to adjust the logo and other animated components to their needs.

This makes everything in the process completely scalable.

Website: prand.tv

The photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



