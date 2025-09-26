Turkey has become the go-to destination for dental tourism, attracting patients from across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. With savings of up to 70% compared to Western countries, and clinics equipped with digital scanners, CAD/CAM technology, and internationally certified implant systems, thousands of travelers are combining dental treatment with a holiday each month.

Here are ten clinics that stand out in 2025 for their standards of care, global recognition, and patient-focused services:

1. Vera Smile – Istanbul

Vera Smile, part of the renowned Vera Clinic group, leads the way in quality and trust. Recognized by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and a member of the Slow Dentistry Global Network, it sets benchmarks for both safety and aesthetics, making it widely regarded as the best dental clinic in Turkey.

Why go there: Patients fly in for Hollywood Smiles, full-mouth implants, zirconia crowns, and veneers, all delivered with 3D scanning and Digital Smile Design. The clinic exclusively uses premium implant brands like Straumann and Nobel Biocare.

Pricing: Implants €450 · Crowns €200 · Veneers €275

2. Kristal Clinic – Istanbul

Kristal Clinic has quickly become a favorite for patients who want precision-driven results. From gum reshaping to veneers and implants, everything is planned digitally.

Why go there: International patients value its VIP transfers, multilingual staff, and 3D mock-ups that allow you to preview your new smile. It combines boutique comfort with advanced dentistry.

Pricing: Implants €470 · Crowns €210 · Veneers €280

3. Alanya Dental Clinic – Alanya

Founded in 1993, this clinic has decades of experience serving international clients.

Why go there: With its own laboratory, treatments like crowns, bridges, and dentures are finished within a week or less. Alanya Dental Clinic also maintains ISO-certified hygiene standards, making it reliable for quick-turnaround dental holidays.

Pricing: Implants €480 · Crowns €200 · Veneers €270

4. WestDent Clinic – Izmir

Located in Turkey’s coastal city of Izmir, WestDent offers a modern setup with eight treatment rooms and extended hours for busy travelers.

Why go there: The clinic is known for Digital Smile Design, gum surgery, orthodontics, and implantology, with an implant success rate over 95%. Patients appreciate its balance of speed, accuracy, and natural-looking results.

Pricing: Implants €500 · Crowns €210 · Veneers €290

5. EsteDent Turkey – Istanbul

EsteDent is all about artistry in dentistry. It’s particularly popular with younger patients looking for aesthetic veneers and smile makeovers.

Why go there: Specializing in E-max veneers, Hollywood Smiles, crowns, and whitening, EsteDent uses minimally invasive techniques to create natural results without over-treatment.

Pricing: Veneers €270 · Crowns €200 · Whitening €180

6. Dentavrasya – Istanbul

Dentavrasya is best known for handling complex dental cases that require surgical skill.

Why go there: Its team carries out all-on-4/6 implants, sinus lifts, bone grafts, and other advanced treatments under European-standard sterilization protocols. Long-term warranties on implants add reassurance for international patients.

Pricing: Implants €450 · Crowns €200 · All-on-4 from €3,500

7. Dentevim Clinic – Istanbul

Since 2013, Dentevim has offered a smaller, patient-centered approach in contrast to large-scale clinics.

Why go there: Services include zirconia crowns, veneers, implants, and Hollywood Smiles. Patients often highlight the benefit of digital treatment previews and the clinic’s reputation for personalized attention.

Pricing: Crowns €200 · Veneers €275 · Implants €480

8. Dr. Terziler Clinic – Istanbul

Dr. Terziler’s clinic is designed for patients seeking a glamorous, high-end experience.

Why go there: Known for porcelain veneers, implants, and celebrity-style smile makeovers, it offers concierge-level services such as hotel coordination and VIP transfers. This is where dentistry meets lifestyle.

Pricing: Veneers €300 · Crowns €220 · Implants €500

9. Dentatur – Antalya & Istanbul

Dentatur has grown into a trusted brand for travelers from the UK and Germany who want reliable, cost-effective care.

Why go there: The clinic provides all-inclusive packages with accommodation and transfers, supported by in-house labs that speed up the process for crowns and veneers. Treatments are typically completed within a week.

Pricing: Crowns €180 · Veneers €250 · Implants €450

10. Aslı Tarcan Dental Clinic – Istanbul

Aslı Tarcan’s dental branch is part of a larger medical group famous for cosmetic transformations.

Why go there: Offering Hollywood Smiles, whitening, and implantology, the clinic is associated with VIP care, digital smile design previews, and a luxury-focused experience. Patients who want both style and precision often choose this clinic.

Pricing: Veneers €280 · Crowns €200 · Implants €480

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



