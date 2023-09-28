Top 10 Custom Software Development Companies in the USA

Image source: https://www.freepik.com/

Anticipated for 2023, the software industry is set to achieve a revenue milestone of US$659.00 billion, led by Enterprise Software’s dominance, which is forecasted to reach US$271.80 billion, Statista claims.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% from 2023 to 2028, the market is poised to expand to a remarkable US$858.1 billion by the end of the latter year.

However, finding trustworthy services capable of integrating the latest technologies into software products can be challenging. We list the top ten custom software development companies in 2023.

This list is compiled based on market research and an analysis of over 1,000 software development companies.

1. Computools

Founded in 2013, Computools is a leading software solutions provider certified with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001, specialising in creating efficient software solutions for a diverse range of businesses.

Trusted by numerous clients, the company’s hallmark lies in its clear, high-performance, intuitive software development services. Operating across various industries such as healthcare, finance, logistics, travel & hospitality, education, and social networks, Computools leverages its industry-specific competency centres to enhance innovation and improve customer experiences.

Their services encompass digital transformation, technology advisory, platform & product development, cloud and data solutions, and artificial intelligence integration, all delivered with a scalable agile approach. With a proven track record, Computools is a top-rated software development company serving clients worldwide.

2. Active Logic

Active Logic, founded in 2014, is a prominent software development company with a team of over 35 senior, full-stack software developers.

They specialise in custom software and database development for industries such as business development tools, web & mobile development, and artificial intelligence. Active Logic’s unique approach seamlessly integrates their team into your structure, enhancing efficiency.

They maintain a 100% American development team for real-time communication and data security. With nationwide locations in Kansas City, Miami, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Nashville, they offer region-specific expertise and have completed over 200 projects in nine years. Explore their technology solutions today.

3. Trigent

Founded in 1995, Trigent is a pioneering IT outsourcing and offshore software development company. With nearly three decades of experience, they specialise in facilitating digital transformations, modernisation and IT optimisation for diverse clients, including ISVs, enterprises and SMBs.

Their comprehensive services cover infrastructure, cloud, mobility, BI, analytics, product engineering, QA & testing, IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. Boasting a track record of developing over 400 products, Trigent is known for delivering successful projects, regardless of their size.

Their mission is to help clients “overcome limits” in competitiveness, productivity, technology complexity, time and budget constraints.

4. Sidebench

Founded in 2012, Sidebench is a Los Angeles-based UX design, mobile app and custom software development company with a mission to harness technology for positive change.

Their diverse team of strategists, technologists and thought leaders work across various industries, from healthcare to consumer brands and government entities. Sidebench’s goal is to transform technology–human interactions by reshaping entire industries and leaving a lasting impact.

Led by CEO Kevin Yamazaki and CPO Christopher Brereton, Sidebench has earned accolades for its innovative work and is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

5. Emergent Software

Emergent Software, founded in 2003, is among custom software development companies in the Twin Cities. They offer comprehensive services to clients across diverse industries in Minnesota and the US, specialising in the Microsoft stack.

With a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner status, their team comprises skilled full-stack developers, SQL Server DBAs, UI/UX designers, Azure architects and more. Emergent Software has a 15-year track record of delivering custom software solutions, intricate website development, SQL database optimisation, and Azure cloud migration.

Their accolades include Clutch Top 1000 Companies Global 2022 and Star Tribune’s 2022 Top Workplaces, making them a trusted partner for software projects.

6. Elevato

Elevato, founded in 1986, is a digital powerhouse that began as a woman-owned training company for typewriter-to-computer transitions. Evolving into a web development firm, Elevato merged with Venta Marketing in 2020 to expand its digital marketing services.

Operating across diverse industries, Elevato specialises in All Things Web, from backend development to design and paid media ads. Their commitment to core values and a talented team enable Elevato to provide comprehensive digital solutions, consistently delivering on their guarantee: they do what they say they’ll do.

With decades of industry experience, Elevato continues to lead in the digital landscape, prioritising client success through expertise and innovation.

7. Art+Logic

Founded in 1991, Art+Logic is a renowned software and hardware solutions company with a 30-year track record of turning complex ideas into reality.

They thrive on challenges and specialise in designing and developing innovative custom software. Serving diverse industries, such as education, aerospace, music technology, consumer electronics and financial services, they’ve partnered with over 900 clients.

Art+Logic is driven by a commitment to care for both their team and clients, fostering lasting relationships. Their team go beyond code, treating each project as their own and adapting to evolving needs. With a reputation for coding the “impossible”, they are a trusted partner in the world of technology.

8. Highland Solutions

Founded in 1999, Highland Solutions is a leading company specialising in digital product innovation. Highland’s unique approach involves creating small, empowered teams that collaborate closely with clients. They prioritise people, aiming to make life better for their clients and their customers through the products they create. Their commitment to transparency and quality is unwavering.

Highland Solutions operates across various industries, providing expertise in digital product development. They measure their impact using the Human Flourishing scale developed at Harvard University, aligning their mission with increasing human flourishing in the world.

9. Diffco

Diffco, established in Silicon Valley, operates globally in software development since its founding year in 2008. With expertise spanning mobile development, AI, computer vision and more, they offer versatile services. Diffco forms dedicated teams that become extensions of their clients, ensuring project success.

Industries across the spectrum, including SaaS, fintech, healthtech and more, benefit from Diffco’s tech prowess. Their commitment to the latest technologies, like Docker, Kubernetes and AI, enhances project flexibility and scalability. Clients have earned investments from prestigious entities like YCombinator and Google Assistant. Diffco’s achievements include recognition as a top AI company, mobile app developer and custom software development company.

10. Gorilla Logic

Founded in 2002, Gorilla Logic is known for its expertise in enterprise-scale mobile, web and cloud applications. With over 500 employees and locations spanning Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico and the United States, Gorilla Logic’s distributed Agile teams empower businesses to accelerate their journey to success. They excel in taking ideas, visions and business goals and transforming them into innovative digital solutions, offering services such as mobile and backend development, AI and computer vision.

Gorilla Logic operates in various industries, including SaaS, fintech and healthtech, providing technology solutions that enhance growth and customer experiences.

Quick Tips on Choosing Custom Software Development Companies

Choosing a software development company is crucial for successfully implementing your project.

Here are some quick tips to help you make the right decision:

Conduct research and evaluate the company’s reputation. Read customer reviews and examine their portfolio of past projects. Find out how many years the company has been in the industry and their experience in your field. Clarify how the company approaches projects. Are they adaptable to your needs and goals? Learn about the technologies and methodologies the company employs. This will indicate their expertise in your specific area. Enquire about the qualifications and experience of the company’s development team. A strong team makes success more achievable. Define your budget and ensure the company can provide a solution within it. However, don’t select a company solely based on a low price. Understand the guarantees and post-project support services offered. This is crucial for future support and updates. Agree on project timelines and ensure the company can meet them. Pay attention to the level of communication and feedback from the company. Effective communication is vital for project success. Feeling trust and good working chemistry with your chosen company is important. You will collaborate throughout the project, so having a positive relationship is key.

By following these tips, you can select a software development company that best aligns with your needs and helps you achieve your business goals.

This article provides an overview of the top ten custom software development services in the custom software development industry. These companies offer a wide range of services, and their philosophies and approaches can help clients realise their digital strategies and innovative projects.

