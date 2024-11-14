Homework is a normal part of school life today. While too much homework can be stressful for children, the right amount can reinforce what they’ve learned in class and help them develop beneficial skills. Creating a regular space, time and structure for homework promotes good habits and reduces struggles over homework. With some planning and effort, you can work with your child to design a homework routine that fits your family’s needs.

Set Up a Dedicated Homework Space

Having a regular place to do homework helps children get in a ‘study’ mindset. Aim to provide a quiet, distraction-free area for homework. Make sure there is a clear flat surface for writing and room for textbooks. Supply pencils, pens, paper, rulers, scissors and any other stationery needed—if you are fostering, a portion of your fostering allowance should go towards this. Good lighting and a comfortable chair are also important. Decorate the space with educational posters or materials related to current topics.

Pick a Consistent Time

Children thrive on routine. Set a homework time that works for your family’s schedule and stick to it every day. Right after school is usually best, before extracurricular activities. After dinner can also work. Avoid leaving homework until late at night when children are tired. Help younger children track homework time using a clock, timer or visual schedule. Older students can track time themselves with a watch or phone alarm.

Minimise Distractions

Turn off televisions, tablets, phones and other devices during homework time. Gently discourage siblings or others from interrupting. Playing quiet, calm music in the background can help some children focus. If your child is easily distracted by noise, suggest noise-cancelling headphones. Enforce a ‘no screen time’ rule until after homework is complete.

Encourage Independence

Resist the urge to provide all the answers. Homework teaches valuable critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Offer guidance but let children do the work themselves. Praise effort over perfection. Reflecting on mistakes helps cement learning. Monitor progress but allow some trial-and-error. Encouraging independence builds confidence and work ethic.

Provide Support

Be available for questions and guidance. Monitor their homework time, providing help if needed on harder concepts. For younger children, sit with them as they work. Check over completed homework for accuracy. Review any mistakes together. For older students, be accessible for questions. Spot check finished work. Guide them to resources and websites for additional support.

Make Time for Breaks

Long study sessions can be tiring, especially for younger kids. Build in appropriate breaks to refresh. A good rule of thumb is a 5-10 minute break every 45-60 minutes. Stretching, snacking, or playing quietly helps recharge focus. Extended homework can be split morning and evening for shorter, more productive sessions.

Review and Praise Daily Progress

Briefly review all completed homework together. Provide praise and positive reinforcement for effort and progress made, which motivates children to keep trying. Use any mistakes as teachable moments, not punishment. Note areas that need improvement. Check homework folders and backpacks nightly to ensure work gets turned in.

Developing a regular homework routine does require some time and effort from parents and carers. But the payoff is children who are better equipped for academic success, more responsible and able to work independently. A consistent schedule, dedicated study space and parental support can make homework time easier for the whole family. Most importantly, a good homework routine teaches children valuable skills for lifelong learning.