In the fast-paced world of IT and software development, every second counts—literally. Deadlines are tight, client expectations are high, and teams often juggle multiple projects at once. For technology companies, developer time tracking software isn’t just a convenience—it’s a necessity to keep projects moving from code to completion without bottlenecks.

Whether you’re a CTO managing global teams, a project manager keeping sprints on track, or a freelance developer billing clients, the right time tracking software for IT companies can help you work smarter, deliver faster, and increase profitability.

Why IT Companies Need Smart Time Tracking

In IT workflows, projects often pass through multiple phases—requirements gathering, coding, testing, deployment, and maintenance. Without proper tracking, it’s easy to lose sight of how much time is being spent at each stage, leading to:

Missed deadlines



Scope creep



Inaccurate client billing



Developer burnout



Poor Time Management

A time tracking solution designed for IT goes beyond just logging hours. It integrates with your tech stack, aligns with Agile and Scrum practices, and provides actionable insights to improve productivity without micromanaging.

Benefits of Time Tracking for IT Companies

Let’s break down the key benefits in detail, focusing on real-world impact:

1. Accurate Project Timelines



Tracks time for each project phase—design, coding, testing—ensuring precise delivery estimates.

Quickly identifies delays (e.g., code review taking 20% longer) so resources can be adjusted promptly.





2. Improved Client Billing & Transparency



Records billable hours down to the minute, avoiding disputes.

Automated invoicing based on tracked hours reduces admin work and speeds up payment cycles.





3. Increased Developer Productivity



Highlights time-draining tasks for workflow improvement.

Focuses on removing bottlenecks rather than micromanaging, so developers spend more time coding.





4. Better Resource Allocation



Reveals overloaded team members before burnout occurs.

Enables balanced task distribution for smoother project execution.





5. Seamless Integration with Tech Tools



Works directly within tools like Jira, GitHub, Trello, and Slack.

Tracks time automatically without disrupting the developer’s workflow.





6. Strong Data Security & Compliance



Uses encrypted storage to protect sensitive IT project data.

Meets compliance standards like GDPR, ensuring logs are secure and privacy is maintained.





From Code to Completion – How Time Tracking Works in IT

A well-designed time tracking software for IT companies supports every stage of the software development lifecycle.

1. Planning & Requirement Gathering

Track time spent on requirement analysis, client discussions, and sprint planning



Improves project estimation accuracy for future workloads.



Maintains transparency with stakeholders from the very start.



2. Coding & Development

Monitor hours dedicated to coding, debugging, and implementing new features.



Identifies each developer’s productivity peaks for better workload allocation.



Helps shorten development cycles by spotting inefficiencies early.



3. Testing & Quality Assurance (QA)

Log time for test case creation, automation scripts, and bug fixes.



Ensures no quality checks are missed and keeps QA processes on schedule.



Provides data for post-project reviews to improve testing efficiency.



4. Deployment & Delivery

Track time spent on final integrations, environment setup, and client handovers.



Improves accuracy in predicting delivery dates.



Flags potential delays so they can be addressed before impacting the client.



5. Post-Deployment Support

Record hours for bug resolution, software updates, and client support.



Ensures precise billing for maintenance services.



Identifies recurring issues to guide long-term fixes and improvements.

Choosing the Right Time Tracking Software for IT Companies

When selecting a solution, look for:

Integration with your current tools (GitHub, Jira, etc.)



Automation to reduce manual entry



Custom reporting for IT-specific workflows



Security features to protect project data



Scalability to handle both small teams and enterprise needs

Best Time Tracking Tools for IT Companies

When selecting the right developer time tracking software, it’s important to consider your workflow needs, team size, and integration requirements. Here are five top tools IT companies rely on:

1. Workstatus – Purpose-Built for Tech Workflows

Best for: Agile IT teams, software development projects, and remote tech staff.



Key Features: Automated time tracking, activity monitoring, app & URL usage tracking, project-specific timesheets, geofencing, and productivity analytics.



Why It Stands Out: Designed to capture the unique pace of IT projects — from code commits to client delivery — while offering detailed productivity insights.



Starting Price: Flexible pricing plans to suit small teams and enterprises.

2. My Hours – Project time tracking software for teams

Best for: Freelancers, small to medium-sized teams, and businesses seeking an intuitive yet feature-rich time tracking solution.



Key Features: Utilize a stopwatch or manual entry for precise time logging, organize work by projects and tasks, facilitating efficient tracking, set and manage billable rates at the project, task, or team member level; monitor budgets to avoid overruns, generate customizable PDF reports and invoices; export data for further analysis, assign tasks, track team hours, and manage approvals with ease, available on both iOS and Android devices, ensuring flexibility across platforms.



Why It Stands Out: MyHours combines simplicity with robust functionality, making it accessible for freelancers and scalable for growing teams. Its clean interface and comprehensive features allow users to track time, manage projects, and handle billing seamlessly.



Starting Price: Free plan for up to 5 users; paid plans start at $8/user/month, offering additional features like invoicing and approval workflows.



3. Toggl Track – Simplicity with Powerful Reports

Best for: Freelance developers and small IT teams needing minimal setup.



Key Features: One-click timers, project tagging, custom reports, offline tracking, and integrations with dev tools like Jira and GitHub.



Why It Stands Out: Extremely user-friendly with fast onboarding, making it easy for dev teams to adopt.



Starting Price: Free plan available; paid plans start at $10/user/month.



4. Hubstaff – Tracking with Remote Team Management

Best for: Distributed development teams with multiple active projects.



Key Features: Time tracking, GPS/location tracking, activity levels, and payroll integration.



Why It Stands Out: Great for companies managing both in-office and remote IT staff with payroll-ready data.



Starting Price: Starts at $7/user/month.



5. Harvest – Time Tracking with Billing Integration

Best for: IT consultancies and agencies managing client-based billing.



Key Features: Time logging, expense tracking, invoice creation, and integration with project management tools.



Why It Stands Out: Combines project time tracking with straightforward invoicing, making it perfect for billable IT projects.



Starting Price: Free plan available; paid plans start at $12/user/month.



6. Clockify – Flexible for All Team Sizes

Best for: Startups to large IT enterprises seeking a budget-friendly solution.



Key Features: Unlimited projects, timesheets, productivity reports, and integrations with Trello, Asana, and Slack.



Why It Stands Out: Offers robust features even in its free version, ideal for scaling IT companies.



Starting Price: Free forever plan; paid plans start at $3.99/user/month.



A Smarter Way to Manage Tech Workflows

In the software world, time isn’t just money—it’s the difference between meeting a launch date and missing it. With the right time tracking software for IT companies, you’re not just counting hours—you’re gaining actionable insights that improve delivery speed, client satisfaction, and team well-being.

From code commits to final deployment, every phase becomes transparent, measurable, and optimizable. And that’s exactly what tech-driven teams need to stay ahead.

Closing Thoughts

If you want to take control of your development timelines, optimize workloads, and bill with confidence, it’s time to adopt a developer time tracking software built for IT workflows. The right tool will work in the background while your team focuses on what they do best—building great technology.