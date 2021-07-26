Through Which Social Networks It Is Best to Promote Your Website

Among various marketing strategies, social media advertising is one of the powerful weapons. But, which social network will offer a great return? What kind of tools does it use? How will they promote the website? You must be having several questions. But after a look at this post, you will confidently choose a social network for your website.

What Is Social Media Advertising?

Social media marketing uses a social media platform for advertising your brand. It helps in building a connection with the targeted audience and drive website traffic. It uses various posts, including content, images, videos, along with paid social media advertising. This is to create attention towards your brand or bring traffic to the website.

Today, most people use social media to connect to the world. Besides, they find it more interesting than any other pastime. Thus, people spend their time on these networks. Moreover, they find everything, whether it is free slots, favourite games, fashion blogs, and so on. This is why it has become one of the compelling platforms for advertisement.

The Best Social Media Networks for Advertisement

1. Facebook

Facebook holds the largest audience from across the world. It is nearly used by 2 billion users every month. It means you can connect the majority of people across the globe via Facebook. You can efficiently find your target audience, create an email list, and get a hold of new customers. You can create your business page and form a group of targeted customers. Interact and connect with them by asking questions relevant to your business and customers’ interest. Post photos, videos, and content on a regular basis. This way, you can bring more and more traffic to your website.

2. Twitter

Twitter gets over 300 million active users every month. This makes it a crowd-pulling platform. Thus, you can easily find your focused audience here. Unlike Facebook, they bring in viable organic traffic. You don’t need to pay to reach the followers. This further enhances its value when it comes to advertisement. A Twitter blog stated that Twitter users shop 6.9 times a month. At the same time, non-users shop 4.3x a month. These figures clearly depict the power of advertisements on Twitter. You can efficiently post links to the blogs and news pages that carry the traffic to your website. Besides, you can add valuable posts and engaging content to bring in more and more audiences to your website.

3. Instagram

Instagram is one of the most engaging social media platforms. Its engagement rates are 2,000% higher than Twitter and 58% higher than Facebook. If you like to advertise your website using visual media, then Instagram is perfect for you. Its major customers range between 18-29 years. Despite organic posts, Instagram posts must be directed to the landing page or website. Various hashtags in the post may help you reach the targeted audience. It will further help you deviate traffic towards your website. Besides, you can enhance your social presence with its Live Video feature. Moreover, you can easily transit your Facebook’s posts or Ads on Instagram.

4. Linkedin

This social media platform revolves around the B2B market. It includes over 220 million active users every month. Also, its users’ ages range between 30-64. This is the area that will offer the highest quality leads, especially in certain fields, since 44% of its users earn $75,000 per year and above. Linkedin includes recruiters, B2B products and services, with secondary education. Linkedin is effective in recruitments, hirings, or any job openings. Besides, it is capable of advertising other genres also. You can share your work environment, daily activities, or other updates about your company.

5. Pinterest

Pinterest is a unique social media platform. It majorly focuses on women. It has 81% women as its users. Besides, it has 175 million active users every month. It also focuses on visual media.

6. Snapchat

This new social media platform is shining with over 300 million users every month. Its customers range between 18-34 years. Thus, it is good for targeting people of this age group. Besides, it offers various options for advertisements. You can either use Snap Ads, sponsored lenses, Snapchat discover, or sponsored local geofilters. Since Snapchat publishes photos or videos for 24 hours only, after 24 hours, the post disappears. Thus, it suits best for promoting events and live updates.

Wrap Up

In the world of the internet, social media is becoming the number 1 platform of marketing. Out of several social media platforms, some of the best platforms have been discussed above. It is clear that each platform has its own customer base. Every platform has something unique that benefits one or the other field. Thus, choose a platform smartly to gain more traffic to your website.