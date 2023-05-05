The Three Easiest Ways to Commute from Birmingham to London

When you’re living in Birmingham, you might not always want to be restricted to the career choices within the city that you live in. Not only this, but employers may want to employ team members from further afield than central London itself. With this in mind, here’s a guide to the best ways that you can commute from Birmingham to London whenever you need to.

Why Should You Commute from Birmingham to London?

You might be wondering if it’s worth commuting from Birmingham to London. For both employees and business owners, London can offer better job prospects as it’s the capital city of the UK and a lot of companies are based there. Not only this, but business owners will be closer to clients and their competition if they base their operations in London.

So, whether you’re looking to get employed at a great brand, or you’re considering whether you should open a business in London, you’ll need to know the best ways to commute from Birmingham to London. If you’re an employer, you may also need to know the best routes as these will determine whether you’re able to employ people from Birmingham to work in your London offices or not. If you’re looking for office space in London, you should consider looking at the range of different workspaces that are available from The Workplace Company.

1. Train

One of the easiest ways that you can commute to London is by train. Although there may be disruption from strikes and rail repairs and maintenance, trains are usually the quickest and most convenient option. Trains from Birmingham to London come every fifteen minutes or so and take less than ninety minutes at their quickest. This is a direct route that often costs under £20 and will cut down on the amount of fuel that you’re using to get between the two cities. If you’ve got a railcard, these prices will often be even cheaper. By using the train, you won’t have to worry about road congestion, and you’ll even be able to work during the journey, especially if you sit in a carriage or are able to get a seat with a table.

2. Car

Most people will choose to travel by car when commuting between Birmingham and London as this allows you to avoid disruption on the train lines and will ensure that you don’t have to worry about late or cancelled trains or other people before you get your morning coffee fix. Travelling by car will allow you to head to and from work whenever you want to, giving you more flexibility. Not only this, but you won’t have to worry about travelling between the station and your workplace, as you’ll be able to drive to places that you wouldn’t be able to get to any other way. However, fuel costs can be expensive, and you might worry that driving to and from London will be exhausting, especially if you’re not a confident driver, as much of the route involves motorway travel.

3. Coach

If you’re happy with a longer but cheaper commute, you might decide to use a coach or a bus, which will allow you to follow the main roads and motorways without driving yourself. Coaches are more comfortable, and you can take more luggage on coaches easily. However, many people get motion sickness on coaches or find them frustrating as they often stop on the way to their destination.