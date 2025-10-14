How with SoftOrbits Video Converter solve problem incompatibility for more than 300 million users across the world

Essence problems in support modern gadgets videocodec HEVC (H.265). Basic support manufacturers given codec literally cut off from viewing content millions private users and thousands companies across the world. We checked evaluation, on base publications in different countries world and it showed, that more than 300 million home computers, which more 8 years, and 70% office PCs small and middle business not have built-in support H.265. These data show, that mass old, but fully working gadgets, which all still actively used, but at this simply not can reproduce video, shot in new, actual format.

SoftOrbits Video Converter offers solution on this problem. Given propose this program with different types licenses, which will come exactly for you. You packet can convert files H.265 in stable and much more widespread standard H.264. This guarantees, that you can open video files on any device — as new, as and most old.

” Main get quality and unique product, which will help, as professionals, as and amateurs, which want to send video on old phone your granny. For professionals, this saves up to 80% working time, allowing fully focus on quality content. “

— Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits

Evaluation problem compatibility H.265 on middle 2025 year

Problem unsupported H.265 — not small problem; it touches sphere and equipment, as private, as and corporate users, creating inconvenience and financial losses::

User Group Hardware Incompatibility Extent (Est. 2025) Consequences incompatibility H.265 Private Individuals Over 300 Million PCs older than 8 years Inability to play new phone videos; forced hardware upgrades; sharing blocked with older recipient devices. Small-to-Midsize Businesses (SMBs) 40% of office desktops older than 8 years Failure to access internal training/compliance videos; costly IT support; blocked archival access.

Solution 3 key problems: Compatibility, Editing and Cost

SoftOrbits Video Converter fully solves technical difficulties related with codec H.265, for all categories users:

Compatibility : Conversion in universal standard H.264 provides global reproduction on all types devices released for last 15 years. Can transfer any training video, corporate records or family archives on any old PC, Smart TV or phone.

Editing: Many popular programs for montage require costly separate license for work with files type H.265. Video Converter pays off instantly, converting your video archives and allowing existing software work flawlessly without additional costs on additional licenses.

Minimal montage and correction your video directly in program: In program built-in basic functions editing, allowing adjust length roller, crop it, change audio tracks or add subtitles. This frees from necessity acquire other and expensive software for simple tasks.

Not only conversion: Improvement your video

SoftOrbits Video Converter — actively improves quality your media files, with help implemented functions for video improvement.

Extended functions improvement: You can improve old records directly through program settings:

Stabilization: Sharply reduces effect camera shake on video, shot without stabilization.

Scaling (Upscale): You can try increase resolution video shot in small size

Picture Improvement: Eliminate digital noise and quickly improve quality picture, adjust brightness and contrast.

Lifetime (Personal) license, as pledge protection from future spendings

Purchase Lifetime (Personal) license on such tool, as Video Converter, is key guarantee from economy future spendings. You acquire possibility access to current version program forever, until can it use. Loss license too not scary, because our support can you help and provide link on bought by you version. If you want watch for updates and always have current major version without surcharge, then can use yearly or monthly subscription. If you all satisfies – Lifetime (Personal) license your choice.

Already more ten years SoftOrbits specializes on development utilities for personal PCs. Working from its main headquarters at address: 9/19, Moo 7, Koh Phangan, Surat Thani 84280, Thailand. Test one time SoftOrbits Video Converter and ensure yourself lifelong possibility view, share and edit any your video.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



