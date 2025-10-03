The Moldovan national football team represents the country of Moldova in international men’s football and is governed by the Moldovan Football Federation (FMF). The team plays its home matches at Zimbru Stadium in Chișinău, a dedicated football venue with a capacity of just over 10,000 spectators. People who register at 1xBet can also bet on all matches that take place in this venue too.

Moldova became an independent footballing nation following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The national team played its first official match in July 1991 against Georgia. Moldova joined UEFA in 1993 and became a FIFA member the following year.

While Moldova has never qualified for a major international tournament such as the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championship, the team has delivered some notable performances. Among their most memorable results are a 5-2 win over Hungary during Euro 2008 qualification and 2-0 victory over Finland in the Euro 2012 qualifiers. They have also obtained some hard-fought draws against teams that, on paper, seemed to be much stronger than them.

Some recent successes

One of the most remarkable achievements in recent years came during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, when Moldova pulled off a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Poland in Chișinău. The team also held the Czech Republic to a draw and remained unbeaten at home throughout the campaign, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

Currently, the team is coached by Serghei Cleșcenco, a former international who previously held the records for most goals and appearances for Moldova. The standout player in recent years has been Ion Nicolaescu, who has become the national team's leading goal scorer and was named Moldovan Footballer of the Year in both 2023 and 2024. Other great players in the history of the team have been:

Serghei Rogaciov;

Igor Armaș;

and Victor Golovatenco.

Moldova is known for its disciplined defensive style and its ability to frustrate stronger opponents through well-organized counter-attacking football. Though the team has yet to achieve widespread international success, ongoing investment in youth development and infrastructure continues to fuel optimism for the future of Moldovan football.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



