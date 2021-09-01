The Guide to Choosing the Best Movers

Moving day is finally here and you’re feeling overwhelmed with all the decisions that need to be made. What should your first step be, research? No, make a list of what needs to happen before moving day. It’s time for some real talk about how to choose the best movers for your big move. This article will provide tips for choosing a mover so you can avoid any potential headaches or nightmares during this stressful time.

What are movers?

Businesses that specialize in moving people’s items from one location to another. The Toronto’s Office & Business Movers Association (TOBMA) is a group of movers with years of experience and expertise in all aspects of moving.

What should you look for in a mover?

You want professional movers, insured, and bonded. Movers who have been around for many years can bring stability to your move with the knowledge they’ve gained over their careers. If there is a company close to where you’re currently living or leaving, this is a bonus. This way they will be able to use local routes and expertise on how best to handle your big day.

The tips for choosing a mover

1. Make a list of what needs to be handled carefully on or before moving day

When packing, make sure you don’t put your breakable items in the same box. It’s best not to pack anything that could be damaged by moisture or extreme heat.

2. When choosing a mover, keep these key points in mind

Professionalism: You want movers who are professional and know what they’re doing. If you have items that need to be moved from the basement or into your home with stairs, this is especially important. A good rule of thumb on professionalism if it’s too cheap for you then it will probably end up being too expensive for you in the long run.

Insurance and Bonding: Movers should not only carry insurance but also be bonded. This ensures that if any damage occurs during transport there is some form of recourse available to help cover costs related to damages incurred by either party involved in the move (you or them).

Stability: Choose a company that has been around for a while. This way they will have the knowledge and expertise of moving items over many years which can be helpful on your big day.

Local routes: Choose movers who are close to you or near where you’re leaving from so that they can use local routes, saving time and money on gas prices. They will also know how best to handle your belongings based on their home turf experiences.

3. Do you need help with packing?

Some people have the time to pack all of their belongings, others don’t. If this is something that may apply to you then know there are a variety of options available! You can hire someone who will come into your home and take care of everything for a set fee or if you’re strapped for cash then some companies provide complimentary boxes when it comes time to move out which can be beneficial in both saving money and space at your new place.

However, do not put anything fragile in these free moving boxes as they could potentially become crushed during transport; make sure any breakables are carefully packed up separately before putting them into one of the company’s packaging materials.

4. Creating a budget

When shopping for movers, it is important to have an accurate estimate of how much your move will cost. It’s best to get quotes from several companies so that you can compare costs and see what the rate would be per hour (or square footage).