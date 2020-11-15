The Complete Guide to Grow Marijuana Naturally in the US

Since the laws have gotten looser when it comes to marijuana, many people are looking to buy Marijuana seeds in the US and grow some natural weed. Many US countries have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes, with some special places legalizing it for recreational purposes.

Since many new people are getting into weed, upstart growers are popping up all across the country. Craft weed is also an up-and-coming trend you should watch out for. Most of these people wonder what they need to do if they want to grow weed naturally, so we’ve decided to provide an ultimate guide.

In this article, we’ll cover naturally grown weed and all of the things that go into the process from start to finish – so make sure to read if you’re looking to grow some top-tier natural kush!

What Is Natural Grown Weed?

Naturally grown weed is produced on the field outside. It’s grown organically with minimal preservatives, insecticides, and additives. It’s what nature intended weed to be. It takes the sun and turns it into energy, it takes nutrients from the soil, and the rain provides the perfect growth.

Naturally grown weed isn’t only delicious – it’s preferred by quite a lot of consumers, making it a very desirable good. With the world of marijuana reaching new heights during the pandemic, it’s not likely that this trend will slow down anytime soon.

Many people are getting into organic, homegrown weed as it’s an all-natural way to take the edge off during these troubling times. Corona has destroyed many lives and many livelihoods, so people are looking for viable alternatives – and investing in naturally grown weed isn’t a bad idea.

How Can I Grow Weed Naturally in the US?

If you want to grow weed naturally in the US, there is more to it than merely understanding how to grow its plants. First of all, you’ll have to deal with the laws and legislations. Depending on your location, growing weed naturally might not be legal, as it’s prohibited or restricted heavily in some states.

Secondly, you’ll have to understand how the growing process itself works. Planting a seed into the ground is not the only thing you have to do if you want to ensure you’re getting a good, healthy, and lush crop.

Lastly, the harvesting process is equally as important as the growing process, and it will define both the quality and quantity of your yield.

The laws and legislations

In some places in the USA, such as California, weed is legal for medicinal purposes and recreational purposes. Other places like New York only allow weed for medicinal purposes, and places such as Kansas altogether forbid the use of marijuana for any purpose. If you want to view the full list of countries with any restrictions on weed, click here.

The growing process

The growing process itself can be quite tricky. To help you get a hold of it, we’ve decided to give you a couple of golden rules for growing weed outdoors.

Pick the right time of year Make sure that the temperature is right Find a suitable growing space Pick a strain of weed Get good soil for the plant Start with containers Make sure your plants are well hydrated Mulch your plants for better growth Make sure they’re protected from the wind Make sure they’re protected from pests

The harvest

If you want to harvest your weed, you’ll have to let it grow, prosper, and flower first. After the plant has flowered, you’ll have to wait eight to ten weeks to harvest the weed. This time depends on your unique strain, so make sure to do some prior research.

A good method of finding out if your plants are ready to harvest is by looking at the leaves’ bumps. If the nodes are clear, it’s too early to harvest. If they’re an orange hue, you can harvest the weed. The darker the color of these bumps, the more potent the weed.

Not all bud matures simultaneously, so make sure to trim only the fully mature ones. That will significantly increase the quality of your yield.

The last thing you’ll need to do is dry the buds. For this, you’ll have to bring them inside. The buds should be in a well-ventilated area at about 50%-55% humidity – any more than this will almost surely cause mold. The drying process shouldn’t last more than a week for the best results.

Final Thoughts

Growing natural weed might be a fantastic business opportunity or an exciting hobby. Whatever you want to treat it as, the process is fun, profitable, and cost-effective. Developing hobbies such as growing natural weed is a fantastic way to get your mind off of the troubling pandemic situation – so make sure to follow this article if you want to ensure that your weed growing efforts result in the best grass in the world!