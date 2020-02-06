The Best Golf Holidays In Europe

The sales team at Golf Holidays Direct has put together some of the very best golf holidays in Europe in this review at the very best prices. Golf Holidays to Vilamoura are trendy due to the hot weather all year round and the championship golf courses on offer 360 days a year. If you are looking for a golf holiday with warm sun, fantastic golf courses, the best 5* hotels in Portugal and private transfers then the experts at Golf holidays Direct can offer the best prices for your next golf holiday.

Here are some of the very best golf courses in Europe and Portugal

Every single hole at Monte Rei is designed to blend effortlessly into the natural canvas of the landscape, making every hole as extraordinary as the next. Water comes into play on 11 of the 18 holes, with ingeniously shaped and sculpted bunkers adding to the impressive presentation of this course. When visiting the East Algarve, this 7,224-yard course, which offers unrivaled views of the Serra do Caldeirão mountains, should be at the top of your list.

Sandwiched between Sado Estuary and Arrabida mountain, the Par 72 course has some of the best golf in Portugal with the incredible 3rd hole being one of Robert Trent Jones Senior’s best. Kick off the experience with a ferry across the Peninsula of Troia and prepare yourself for sand aplenty and tight pine-lined doglegged fairways. We hope you bring your a-game as a strategic and technical approach is needed here for a good score.

The Old Course in Vilamoura, this course is so popular due to its immaculate condition all year round and the great staff, buggies are included in the green fee rates making it a really good option for your next golf holiday in Vilamoura.

With several holes overlooking the Ria Formosa Natural Park, William Mitchell’s brainchild is well up in the top class of courses not only in Portugal but in Europe. This course should still not scare off players of any handicap. There is a real sense of fluidity that snakes through the fairways scattered with Japanese umbrella pine and make this course a real work of art.

