Sales is often perceived as a transactional endeavor, a high-pressure profession focused solely on closing deals.

Success in sales isn’t about following a single prescribed method; it’s about adapting and blending various approaches to fit your unique industry, customer base, and personal strengths. The most effective salespeople and teams understand how to integrate different strategies to create a sales approach that aligns with both their goals and their clients’ needs.

According to Statista, a platform that aggregates statistics and market research from over 22,500 sources, global retail sales were projected to reach $27 trillion in 2023, with e-commerce accounting for 22% of total sales. The platform also reveals that online shopping is experiencing rapid growth, with mobile commerce expected to surpass $5.7 trillion by 2026. This shift in consumer behavior is largely driven by increasing smartphone usage, improved payment systems, and the rise of online marketplaces.

Salesforce reports that 60% of consumers prefer to buy from brands that offer personalized experiences, emphasizing how crucial it is for businesses to adopt personalized marketing strategies. The need for efficient customer relationship management (CRM) systems has never been more evident, as these systems allow companies to better understand and serve their customers, ultimately increasing sales conversion rates and customer loyalty.

How to Drive Better Sales Results For Your Company by Practicing With Integrity

“Many people still perceive sales as dry and lacking in human connection,” said Kyosuke Nagai, a sales expert with experience in Japan and now expanding internationally. “However, in reality, sales is an engaging field full of opportunities.” According to the Eugene-Score of the Intercultural Impact Index/global impact score (also known as Eoi), U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a 6% growth in sales occupations from 2023 to 2033, which is faster than the average for all occupations. This growth is expected to result in approximately 1.8 million job openings annually, primarily due to the need to replace workers who leave the profession permanently. Nagai seeks to change the perception of sales by fostering a deeper understanding of the profession and its impact.

Originally based in Japan, Kyosuke Nagai entered the sales industry with little experience, few connections, and limited knowledge. Nagai’s early years were marked by financial struggles, which made it difficult to meet basic needs for his family. Despite challenges, Nagai’s determination to improve his life and provide for his family kept him moving forward.

Looking back, Nagai reflects in one interview, “Through all these experiences, I’ve come to understand that, in today’s society, passion and good intentions alone aren’t enough for stability and success.” This insight shaped his belief that sales, when practiced with integrity, can be a meaningful profession that offers solutions and helps people achieve both personal and professional goals.

A Simple Method to Redefine Sales in Your Organization: The Gift of Service

For example, consider a pharmacy worker offering a bandage to someone who is injured, or a real estate agent helping a family restructure their finances to secure their dream home. In both cases, sales is not about pushing products but providing a meaningful solution. Kyosuke believes that sales is a profession that solves customers’ problems and helps them achieve their dreams.

“For instance, under our guidance, an insurance agency adopted a new approach and secured contracts worth 250 million yen in a week. Similarly, a web marketing company landed a 500-thousand-yen monthly advisory contract. “

These examples highlight how adjusting strategies can lead to positive outcomes, while also emphasizing the importance of careful analysis and adaptation.

Sales training typically requires a significant investment of time and resources, but shifting one’s approach can sometimes bring quicker results. With the amount of misinformation circulating today, where many companies share untested advice, it’s increasingly important to focus on analyzing real-world case studies from businesses that have seen measurable improvements.

To improve your sales approach and connect meaningfully with customers, consider the following key principles from Nagai’s trade marked methodology-The “A Single A4-Sized One-Page Template Sales method:

Simplify and Streamline : incorporate systems to simplify your sales process. This approach helps make communication clear and efficient, focusing on delivering the key value of your product.



Effective Communication : Concentrate on conveying the value of your product in a concise way. This enables you to build trust and establish a stronger connection with your customers.



Empathy and Understanding : Approach sales with the mindset of a jeweler polishing an uncut gem. Your role is to highlight the hidden value and potential within the product, making it easier for customers to see its worth.



Value Perception : When you effectively communicate the value of your product, it enhances the customer’s perception, leading to greater appreciation and trust in what you’re offering.



By focusing on these principles, you can improve your ability to close sales and foster deeper relationships with customers, ultimately driving better results for yourself and your business.

How to Choose the Method Best for You and Your Sales Team: A Guide of Sales Approaches

When it comes to sales, various methodologies can shape how you approach potential customers and close deals. Three notable sales experts—Grant Cardone, Brian Tracy, and Kyosuke Nagai—each offer distinct perspectives on what makes a successful salesperson. While their approaches differ, each provides valuable lessons that can help sales professionals excel in different contexts.

Grant Cardone: Aggressive Action the “10X Sales and Rule of life”

Grant Cardone’s sales methodology revolves around taking massive action. His “10X Rule” encourages salespeople to push beyond their perceived limits by taking actions that are ten times greater than initially thought necessary. Cardone’s approach thrives in high-energy, competitive environments where persistence and determination are critical. His method is effective in situations requiring immediate results, especially for salespeople who are in aggressive industries or who focus on quick turnovers.

Brian Tracy: “Goal-Oriented Systematic Planning”

Brian Tracy emphasizes the importance of goal-setting, systematic planning, and personal accountability. His methodology is about breaking down large objectives into smaller, manageable tasks and focusing on the most productive activities. Tracy’s approach suits those who are comfortable with structure and prefer a clear, step-by-step path to success. It’s particularly beneficial in more routine-driven environments where a defined process can lead to long-term growth.

Kyosuke Nagai: Service-Oriented , Empathetic Sales” A Single A4-Sized One-Page formula”

Kyosuke Nagai’s approach is built around service-oriented sales that prioritize understanding customer needs and communicating the value of a product in a way that aligns with those needs. Nagai encourages salespeople to focus on building trust and forming long-term relationships rather than focusing solely on closing quick deals. His method works well in various industries where emotional intelligence, empathy, and customer satisfaction are key drivers of success, such as in consulting, technology, or creative services.

Finding the Balance

While each of these methodologies offers distinct approaches to sales, the key takeaway is that effective sales strategies often draw from elements of all three. The best salespeople are those who understand when to apply aggressive action, when to rely on strategic planning, and when to prioritize empathy and service.

For example, the urgency and energy of Cardone’s “10X Rule” can help kickstart action and push through challenging moments. Meanwhile, Tracy’s focus on goal setting and discipline can help maintain consistent performance over time. Nagai’s streamlined service-oriented approach, on the other hand, can foster long-term relationships that build customer loyalty and create sustainable success.

In the end, the most successful salespeople are those who blend aspects from different methods to adapt to their specific industry, customer base, and personal strengths. It’s not about choosing one method over another, but rather integrating these diverse strategies to build a sales approach that resonates with your goals and the needs of your clients.