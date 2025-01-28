Without a doubt, Saadiyat Beach Club is one of the most popular destinations on Saadiyat Island that deserves a spot on your Abu Dhabi winter vacation itinerary.

The club’s beach, infinity pool, and restaurants are some of the top attractions on the island that make it a favourite among travellers.

But what are the best things you can do here this winter? Below is a list of the top five experiences and activities you can enjoy at Saadiyat Beach Club:

1. Enjoy a great beach day.

Saadiyat Beach Club is nestled along a nine-kilometre stretch of Blue Flag-certified beach that boasts white sand and clear azure waters. As such, it’s the perfect place to have fun under the sun.

Spread a blanket on the sand or choose a sunbed to relax and work on your tan. When you want to cool down a bit, jump into the inviting waters and go for a swim.

You can also toss a frisbee or play beach volleyball with your family or friends to make the most of the beautiful sandy playground.

Saadiyat Beach Club’s infinity pool is another great spot to hang out while you’re here. The area is lined with sunbeds and cabanas where you can relax and enjoy a refreshing drink or delicious snack.

Take a dip in the pool as well to enjoy its cool waters.

The beach and infinity pool make for stunning backdrops, so take lots of photos.

2. Discover local wildlife.

The waters near Saadiyat Island form part of the Saadiyat Marine National Park, an ecological reserve home to several fascinating wildlife. While you’re relaxing or frolicking by the club beach, you may be lucky enough to see a few animals.

Hawksbill turtles and bottlenose dolphins are the two most interesting marine creatures that you might see here.

Hawksbill turtles are critically endangered species with populations declining globally. Saadiyat Island beaches serve as their hatching nests where they lay around 100 to 150 eggs each season.

The warm waters of the Arabian Gulf attract bottlenose dolphins, which is why they are frequently spotted at Saadiyat Island. You’ll love watching these cute marine mammals as they frolic and play.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, go snorkelling and diving to discover a variety of underwater wildlife, such as ghost crabs, corals, and numerous species of fish.

3. Indulge in a variety of culinary delights.

Saadiyat Beach Club is home to two world-class restaurants: Safina Restaurant and La Salle Bistro.

Safina Restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine, with all dishes featuring traditional flavours and the freshest, finest ingredients. It has a tastefully decorated indoor dining section and al fresco area, which boasts great views of the Arabian Gulf.

If you’re in the mood for French cuisine, head to La Salle Bistro. This restaurant features an elegant interior and outdoor dining area with stunning views of the coast. Its menu boasts dishes made of fresh seafood, produce, and other ingredients that will delight your taste buds.

You can also quench your thirst with your choice of beverage from Cabana 9 and Beach Bar. Both serve an assortment of delectable meals and snacks as well.

4. Keep up with your wellness routine.

Even if you’re on vacation, you can still keep up with your wellness routine, especially with Saadiyat Beach Club’s health and fitness facilities.

Saadiyat Beach Club has an onsite gym equipped with the latest exercise equipment. You can even have a fitness trainer work out with you to help you stick to or improve your routine.

If you like playing padel tennis, reserve the green court for an hour or more to get some workout while having fun.

When you want to soothe your tired muscles and relax, head to the club’s spa, sauna, or steam room. Make your reservation at these facilities before your visit to ensure you’ll be accommodated at the time you want to undergo the treatments.

5. Host a simple small event or gathering.

Saadiyat Beach Club is one of the top venues on Saadiyat Island with facilities perfect for different events.

The club has versatile spaces that suit small events. If you want to mix business with pleasure on your visit here, speak with the staff to find out which room you can rent for a team meeting, conference, or product presentation.

Saadiyat Beach Club’s restaurants and bars are perfect for birthdays. A party at the alfresco area allows everyone to enjoy panoramic sea views while enjoying delicious food, drinks, and the celebration.

Safina Restaurant offers weekend brunches, which are great for get-togethers with your girlfriends. You can also have afternoon tea here if you’re looking for a chic, elegant way to spend time with your friends.

Winter can be a busy time, so make sure you’ve already researched the hotels to stay at Saadiyat Island and reserved a room at your preferred accommodation.

When you add Saadiyat Beach Club to your holiday itinerary, you can make the most of the cold season and have a fun, memorable winter.