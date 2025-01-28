The quick business trip is increasingly becoming a thing of the past due to the easy availability of excellent communication platforms such as Teams and Zoom. But what this does mean for business trips, when they are necessary, is that they tend to be longer stays. Whether this travel is for relocation purposes, project work, or due to temporary assignments, companies need to be able to find appropriate accommodation for employees who will be living away from home for weeks, or in some cases months. However, some of the benefits of extended stays are that they can be more cost-effective, and less disruptive, than booking several short-term stays.

This short guide focuses on advice for booking extended stays for corporate travellers. Situ, the global serviced accommodation specialists, highlight some key considerations and best practices based on their experience since 2008 in providing tailored accommodation options for organisations who need somewhere their people can call home when on an extended business trip.

Understand the requirements of extended stay travellers

Whilst a standard hotel room is very well suited to those who are on a short business trip, when it comes to an extended stay a completely different approach is required. For those corporate travellers who are on longer assignments, having access to more than simply a place to sleep is important. A space where they can feel as though they are in a home-away-from-home is essential. This means there are a range of factors to take into consideration when selecting accommodation.

Good accommodation for extended stays should have a living area, a well-equipped kitchen, and a comfortable bedroom. Corporate travellers require space to relax, unwind, and maintain a sense of normality. Because they will be away from home for longer, they also need convenient access to a range of amenities. These will include laundry facilities, regular housekeeping, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Access to a gym or other fitness facilities is a bonus.

Consideration should be given to the location and accessibility of the accommodation. It should be in close proximity to the workplace, supermarkets, transport links, and other essential amenities. A location that is well connected can help to enhance a traveller’s quality of life during a long-term stay. One key consideration is the cost and value-for-money. Whilst this is a factor regardless of where a traveller may stay, it is important to consider the comfort and needs of an individual as part of the budget planning.

Accommodation options for extended stays

There are a number of accommodation options that cater to the needs of extended stay travellers. One of the most popular is serviced apartments (sometimes called corporate housing, especially in the USA). These combine the comfort and space of a fully-furnished apartment with hotel-like services. Typically, they have fully-equipped kitchens, at least one bedroom and a living area. This offers a home-like environment that is ideal for extended stays and major cities will have a wide range of properties available to rent. This makes them a good choice for companies looking to relocate entire project teams or individual employees.

Aparthotels for business travellers are another option; these offer a blend of hotel amenities and apartment-style living. Often this option includes on-site facilities such as restaurants, gyms, and 24/7 reception, all providing support and convenience for longer stays.

There are some hotels specialising in extended stays, they offer larger rooms with additional amenities such as laundry facilities and kitchenettes. They tend not to have the same amount of space as serviced apartments and tend to be less cost-effective, but for those who prefer the hotel-style environment, they are an option.

Booking best practices

When it comes to extended stays, in particular those that fall during the peak tourist season or are in popular locations, then early booking is necessary if you want to secure the best options; and also negotiate favourable rates.

Remember to make sure that any accommodation choices you are considering align with the travel policies of your company. Also ensure that you maintain open lines of communication with employees throughout the booking process to make sure that their preferences and needs are met.

Supporting employee wellbeing

Extended business trips are not always easy for employees. It is imperative to ensure that you prioritise their wellbeing. You should take into account their mental health, physical health and social connection whilst they are working away from home.

Encourage them to maintain a healthy work-life balance, provide them with access to support services, and help promote healthy routines while travelling. You should also look for accommodation options close to green spaces or with fitness facilities. Offer information on local health services and encourage healthy eating habits. Where possible you should also facilitate chances for social interaction and networking. This might be via team activities, company events or even signposting local social gatherings.

Companies can also ensure their employees are safe and secure during extended stays by using accommodation providers who are reputable and have appropriate security measures. Give your employees local safety information and provide 24/7 emergency support.

And, finally

Remember the key factors to consider when booking accommodation for a globally mobile workforce. Think about location, duration of stay, budget, amenities, and any cultural factors. Prioritise the wellbeing of your employees and ensure duty of care for the duration of their assignment.

When it comes to booking extended stays for corporate travellers, a thoughtful approach is required. You should balance cost-effectiveness with employee wellbeing and productivity. Understanding the unique needs that extended stay travellers have, exploring various accommodation choices, and implementing best practices, mean that companies can ensure that their employees feel supported, comfortable and empowered. That way, they can succeed with their assignments, regardless of where in the world they may be.