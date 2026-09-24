On September 3, 2026, Tesla held an invite-only event in Austin to formally unveil the production version of the Cybercab; a two-seat robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedals, designed to operate without a human driver.

Two days later, market trackers put Tesla’s valuation at somewhere between $1.2 and $1.5 trillion, depending on the pricing snapshot used. Either figure is enough to put Tesla ahead of the combined market cap of every other major publicly traded automaker in the world.

That comparison sounds absurd until we remember it isn’t new. Analysts have been running this exercise for years, and the “next X automakers combined” headline just keeps resetting to a bigger X. Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker by volume, sits around $230-260 billion. BYD is worth nearly $110 billion. Add in Xiaomi’s auto arm, Ferrari, GM, Ford, Stellantis, the German trio, and you still land somewhere between $1.1 and $1.3 trillion, roughly Tesla’s valuation, and sometimes below it, depending on the week.

What’s changed is the story behind the number. A year ago, this valuation gap was mostly a bet on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software eventually working at scale. Now there’s something more tangible to point to. Tesla’s robotaxi service has been running in Austin since June 2025, initially with a safety monitor in the passenger seat.

Limited unsupervised rides began there in January 2026. By April, the company had expanded its unsupervised robotaxi service to Dallas and Houston, with Tesla stock reportedly jumping 12% around that announcement. The September 3 Cybercab launch marked the next step: a vehicle built from scratch for autonomy, rather than a retrofitted Model Y.

None of this means Tesla has solved the robotaxi problem. The Cybercab fleet is still tiny, the rollout remains under regulatory scrutiny, and Tesla’s own registered autonomous fleet in Texas is still well behind Waymo’s. But with its shift into robotics, self-driving cars, and its place within Musk’s broader technology ecosystem, which includes SpaceX, we should probably get used to seeing $TSLA among the market movers and premarket gainers.

Tesla is also, by a wide margin, not selling the most cars. It delivered just 358,000 vehicles in Q1 2026, its second-worst quarter since 2022, and Ford outsold it over the same period. If Tesla were priced like a car company, this would be a rough year.

It isn’t priced like a car company, though, and that’s really the whole point of the Polymarket framing. The market is treating Tesla as a basket of options — on autonomy, on humanoid robots like Optimus, on energy storage — with an automaker attached almost as a legacy business line.

Whether that’s rational depends entirely on how much of the Cybercab and robotaxi story actually materializes over the next two or three years. If unsupervised, driverless rides scale toward the kind of deployment Waymo has already achieved, the valuation gap starts to look less like hype and more like an early read on where the profit could ultimately sit.

If it stalls the way Full Self-Driving timelines have stalled before, this will be remembered as yet another moment when investors priced in a future that took longer to arrive than promised.