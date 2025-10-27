For many users, switching between email clients can be challenging—especially when data formats differ. MBOX is a common mailbox format used by clients like Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Google Takeout and Entourage, while Microsoft Outlook uses the PST format.

To make this transition smoother, several MBOX to PST conversion tools are available. One of them is Stellar Converter for MBOX, a utility developed by Stellar®, known for its data recovery and file conversion software. This review takes a closer look at what

the tool offers, its benefits, and a few limitations, to help you decide whether it suits your needs.

Why Users Switch to Outlook

Microsoft Outlook remains a preferred email client for professionals because it integrates well with Microsoft 365 and offers advanced features such as task management, calendar synchronizing, and better security controls. However, moving from an MBOX-based client to Outlook requires converting mailbox data to PST — a process that cannot be done directly.

About Stellar Converter for MBOX

Stellar Converter for MBOX is a desktop tool that helps convert MBOX files to PST format. It supports multiple email clients and allows users to preview converted emails before exporting them to Outlook. The software aims to make MBOX to PST migration straightforward — even for users without advanced technical knowledge.

Key Features

Converts mailbox data from 17 MBOX-based email clients, including Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Google Takeout, Eudora, Spicebird Entourage etc.

Allows users to preview emails before saving.

Corporate Edition save converted mail client files to New PST, Existing PST, EML, and MSG formats.

Supports Outlook versions 2010 through 2021.

Technician Edition includes options to save data in Office 365, RTF, PDF, or HTML formats.

A Find File option helps locate MBOX files automatically.

The interface is simple and easy to navigate, suitable for both beginners and professionals.

How It Works

Stellar Converter for MBOX follows a simple process to ensure smooth migration. Here’s how it works:

Launch the Stellar Converter for MBOX application after installation. From the main screen, select your preferred email client (e.g., Thunderbird, Apple Mail, etc.). Click ‘Select File’ to add a single MBOX file, or choose ‘Select Identity Folder’ to add multiple MBOX files at once. The software scans the selected file(s) and displays the progress. After scanning, all mailbox data—emails, attachments, and folders—are shown in a structured preview pane. Review and verify the items you wish to convert. Click ‘Save’ and choose PST as the output format. Once saving completes, you’ll receive a confirmation message indicating successful conversion. Finally, open Microsoft Outlook and import the converted PST file.

Note: To save the converted MBOX mailbox, you have to close the Outlook application. Otherwise, software will not allow you to proceed further.

Performance and User Experience

In testing, the tool handled small and large MBOX files efficiently. The preview feature worked well for verifying mail items before saving.

The conversion process is straightforward, with minimal manual steps. However, the free demo version allows only limited functionality—it enables

previewing email content but restricts saving full data or attachments. To export complete mailboxes, users need to upgrade to the full version.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel-compatible (x86, x64)

Operating System: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, or 11

Microsoft Outlook: 2003 to 2019

Memory: Minimum 1 GB RAM

Storage: 50 MB of free space

Limitations

The free version allows only limited preview; full export requires a paid license.

The software works only on Windows systems.

Doesn’t support real-time synchronization with cloud mailboxes (manual import to Outlook is required).

Verdict

Stellar Converter for MBOX is a reliable solution for users who need to migrate emails from MBOX-based clients to Outlook without complex setup.

It provides accurate conversions and a user-friendly interface. While it’s not the only tool in the market, Stellar’s product stands out for stability

and ease of use. The lack of full features in the demo version might limit initial testing, but the paid edition performs as expected.

For personal or professional email migration, it’s a practical choice for those who prefer a straightforward, desktop-based conversion method.

Transparency Note

This review is based on publicly available product information and user experience insights. It’s intended to provide an objective overview

and does not constitute a paid promotion.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



