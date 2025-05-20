By Eric Malley

Spherical Philosophy™: Multidimensional Awareness for Business Innovation; The Power of Multidimensional Awareness and Human-AI Collaboration – By Eric Malley, Editor in Chief of EricMalley.com

In a previous article titled, “EricMalley.com Unveils: 10 Essential Marketing Tools for AI Search Dominance (And Why Most Companies Use Them Wrong),” I explored how organizations often focus on acquiring the latest AI-powered marketing tools yet struggle to unlock their full potential. The real challenge, as I argued, isn’t about building the biggest tech stack, but about mastering the art of utilization-understanding how to integrate, adapt, and think holistically to drive meaningful results. This insight is not just relevant for marketing, but for anyone navigating the intersection of business, technology, and human potential.

Spherical Philosophy™ builds directly on this foundation. Its true power for business lies in how it equips leaders and teams to interact with rapidly evolving technologies like artificial intelligence. Rather than simply accumulating tools or knowledge, Spherical Philosophy™ guides us to cultivate multidimensional awareness-helping us see connections, anticipate consequences, and approach challenges from multiple perspectives. In a world increasingly shaped by data and automation, this mindset is essential for lasting growth, adaptability, and innovation.

This article builds directly on that foundation. Here, I introduce Spherical Philosophy™ as a framework for mastering not only our tools, but our own minds. In a world awash with data, automation, and artificial intelligence, true innovation comes from those who can see connections, anticipate consequences, and approach challenges from multiple dimensions. Spherical Philosophy™ is designed to help individuals and organizations move beyond surface-level adoption-cultivating the kind of multidimensional awareness and mastery that leads to lasting growth, adaptability, and impact.

By understanding how our thoughts, decisions, and experiences are interconnected, we become better equipped to leverage technology, collaborate with AI, and create new value in business and beyond. The journey from acquisition to mastery is not just about accumulating knowledge or resources-it’s about transforming our mindset and approach to continuous learning, innovation, and self-leadership.

In a world increasingly focused on objective metrics and data-driven approaches, the realm of subjective experience remains vital to human fulfillment and meaning-making. Subjective experience is fundamentally personal, based on individual perception and feeling rather than external facts. By overlaying this domain with Spherical Philosophy™-a framework emphasizing interconnectedness and multidimensional perspective-we can transform how we understand and navigate our inner landscapes.

Understanding Subjective Experience

Subjective experience encompasses our internal mental states-what it feels like to see colors, experience emotions, or perceive sensations. Unlike objective reality that exists independently of observers, subjective experience is dependent on neural processing and consciousness. While philosophers have traditionally viewed subjective experiences as sharing the common property of “phenomenality” or “what it is like” to be in certain mental states, research suggests ordinary people may conceive of subjective experience differently, associating it more closely with valenced states (those having emotional or hedonic content).

This distinction matters because how we conceptualize subjective experience shapes how we approach enhancing it. Rather than pursuing a purely philosophical understanding of consciousness, we might better serve our goals by recognizing the intimate connection between subjective experience and emotional valence.

The Sphere Model of Consciousness

The Sphere Model of Consciousness (SMC) offers a rigorous geometric framework for understanding subjective experience. This model “delineates a sphere-shaped matrix that aims to describe subjective experiences using geometric coordinates.” Unlike other models that may focus on specific aspects of consciousness, the SMC provides a comprehensive spatial representation through three intersecting axes that represent the polarity of experience:

Temporality (past–future)

Emotion (pleasant–unpleasant)

Self-determination (intrinsic versus extrinsic motivation)

At the center of this sphere lies what the model terms the “Place of Pre-Existence” (PPE)-a state of neutrality and detachment from the usual experiences of both the Minimal Self (immediate bodily awareness) and Narrative Self (autobiographical identity). This central point represents “consciousness without content, or non-dual awareness,” a state of perfect equidistance from all polarities of experience.

Spherical Philosophy™ as an Integrative Framework

Spherical Philosophy™ extends beyond the specific SMC model to offer a powerful metaphorical structure for understanding and enhancing subjective experiences. Peter Sloterdijk, a key proponent, defines spheres as “shared, intimate, and disclosed inner spaces” that humans inhabit and upon which their existence vitally depends. His approach emphasizes three critical elements: interdependence, intersubjectivity, and media in the relationship between self and social.

This philosophy recognizes that humans are “effects of the space they create.” Our subjective experiences don’t exist in isolation but are shaped by the environments we construct around ourselves-physically, socially, and mentally. We create protective spheres that insulate us while connecting us to others.

More practically, Spherical Philosophy™ suggests that “experience of the Minimal Self as interoceptive seems to be strengthened at the expense of the Narrative Self through meditative practice.” This corresponds with research findings showing that intensive meditation training can shift practitioners from mental dimension dominance to spatial dimension dominance, potentially enhancing present-moment awareness.

Research Support for Spherical Models

Studies examining the Place of Pre-Existence Technique (PPEt) have shown significant transformations in subjective experience. In one study involving 481 volunteer practitioners who completed a 3-day intensive meditation training, researchers observed “a transition from a prevailing influence of mental dimension on the other aspects of experience, to a prevailing influence of the spatial dimension.”

This shift suggests that spherical models do more than theorize about consciousness-they provide practical frameworks for transforming subjective experience. The PPEt specifically “invites practitioners to reflect on the idea that they can reach the PPE, and thus generate positive transformation of the usual self through detachment from memories and equidistance from the dimensions of experience.”

Enhancing Subjective Experience Through Spherical Integration

Applying Spherical Philosophy™ to subjective experience creates several transformative shifts:

From Isolation to Interconnection: Rather than viewing subjective experiences as purely internal phenomena, Spherical Philosophy™ recognizes that our inner states exist within a network of relationships. The SMC provides a geometric representation of how these experiences interconnect along multiple dimensions.

From Linearity to Circularity: Spherical models encourage us to approach subjective experiences not as fixed endpoints but as continuous processes of exploration within a multidimensional space. When negative emotions arise, we can navigate toward the center rather than becoming stuck at the periphery.

From Fragmentation to Integration: The SMC suggests that by finding the center point-the PPE-we can integrate different aspects of experience into a cohesive whole, potentially accessing “non-dual consciousness” where subject–object distinctions dissolve.

From Abstract to Embodied: The emphasis on spatial awareness in spherical models recognizes that “subjective experience of the world is first of all a physical experience of a spatial world.” This embodied approach helps ground abstract concepts in physical reality.

Practical Applications and Ultimate Outcomes

The integration of subjective experience with Spherical Philosophy™ yields practical approaches for enhancement:

Meditation practices focused on finding the center point of experience, as suggested by the SMC’s Place of Pre-Existence Technique Spatial awareness training that helps individuals become more conscious of their physical presence in space, potentially enhancing the Minimal Self at the expense of the narrative-focused self Electrophysiological correlates can be measured to bridge first-person phenomenological experiences with objective data, creating what researchers call an “electro-topography of the Selves” Self-determination practices that help individuals distinguish between intrinsic and extrinsic motivations, navigating toward the center of the sphere

The ultimate outcomes of this integration include enhanced psychological flexibility, deeper interpersonal connection, greater adaptive capacity, and more profound subjective fulfillment. By viewing subjective experience through the lens of Spherical Philosophy™, we transform personal challenges into opportunities for growth and connection, building what recovery experts call “capital” the internal and external resources that sustain wellbeing.

This approach doesn’t just improve momentary subjective states-it offers a comprehensive framework for understanding and transforming consciousness itself, potentially accessing states of non-dual awareness where the boundaries between self and other, subject and object, dissolve into a unified field of experience.

From Spherical Philosophy™ to Business Innovation and AI

While Spherical Philosophy™ offers a transformative approach to personal growth and consciousness, its true power for business lies in how it equips leaders and teams to interact with rapidly evolving technologies like artificial intelligence. AI systems are logic-based and can only perform what they have been programmed or trained to do-true novelty and innovation remain the domain of human creativity.

By cultivating multidimensional awareness and understanding how our thoughts, decisions, and actions are interconnected, Spherical Philosophy™ empowers us to:

Frame better questions and prompts for AI, leading to more relevant, actionable insights.

Recognize patterns and opportunities that AI alone might miss, combining logic with intuition and experience.

Innovate beyond the capabilities of current tools, because we understand both the business issue and the psychological dynamics at play.

Communicate more effectively with AI and with each other, since we know what outcomes we truly need and how to express them.

Just as in digital marketing, where success depends not on which tools you own but on how you use them, the same is true for AI and business strategy. Spherical Philosophy™ is the mindset that bridges the gap between tool ownership and effective utilization-helping organizations create new value, adapt to change, and thrive in a world where technology and human insight must work together.

Spherical Step Forward

The objective of this article is to demonstrate how Spherical Philosophy™-with its emphasis on interconnectedness, multidimensionality, and relational thinking-can be applied as a framework to understand and enhance subjective human experience. It presents the Sphere Model of Consciousness as a geometric structure for mapping subjective states along three primary axes (temporality, emotion, and self-determination), with the goal of helping readers navigate toward more integrated and fulfilling conscious experiences. The article aims to transform how we conceptualize subjective experience-moving from viewing it as isolated and linear to seeing it as interconnected and circular-while offering practical applications including meditation practices, spatial awareness training, and self-determination techniques. Ultimately, the article seeks to show how this philosophical overlay can lead to enhanced psychological flexibility, deeper interpersonal connections, and access to more profound states of consciousness, potentially including non-dual awareness.

About Eric Malley

Eric Malley is the visionary behind Spherical Philosophy™, a transformative framework empowering individuals and organizations to navigate complexity with clarity, adaptability, and resilience. As Editor in Chief of EricMalley.com and a recognized digital marketing thought leader, Eric has pioneered AI-driven strategies that bridge technology with human insight.

Serving as a Fractional Executive and trusted advisor, Eric collaborates with organizations across industries-delivering high-level strategic guidance, developing AI roadmaps, and mentoring teams to build ethical, future-ready capabilities. His hands-on leadership as a Fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO) and AI Transformation Leader enables companies to adopt and implement artificial intelligence for sustainable innovation and growth.

A published author and respected authority on technology, philosophy, and the future of work, Eric’s life’s work culminates in Spherical Philosophy™: a universal compass for advancing human understanding and organizational performance. His framework offers tomorrow’s leaders a competitive advantage-helping them adapt to technological change, foster multidimensional thinking, and achieve both personal and professional mastery.

Spherical Philosophy™ Related Articles

The following related articles uniquely demonstrate how the Spherical Philosophy™ framework flows through diverse topics-from digital marketing and AI ethics to global finance. Together, they illustrate the interconnected, multidimensional approach at the core of Spherical Philosophy™, showing its practical application across industries and disciplines.

Each article is interconnected by the principles of Spherical Philosophy™, providing readers with a deeper understanding of how this framework can be applied to solve complex challenges and foster continuous growth.

If you’d like to learn more, please visit EricMalley.com

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



