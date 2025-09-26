After U.S. Success, Lithuanian-Born Service Targets European Brands and Agencies

Euraneka today announced the European launch of Spamguard, its audience verification and cleaning platform, following 18 months of steady growth in American markets. The expansion addresses growing concerns among European marketers about fake followers and bot activity across social platforms.

Ahead of the European rollout, Spamguard has deployed several significant upgrades:

Detection accuracy improved from 80% to 90% through enhanced machine learning algorithms

Added support for accounts using two-factor authentication

New manual upload feature bypasses platform API limitations

Integrated payments via Stripe, Revolut and Payoneer for smoother cross-border transactions

Market Opportunity

The timing appears strategic. Recent data from Social Media Marketing Europe shows 67% of brands have encountered fake follower schemes, while 43% plan to increase spending on audience verification tools in 2026.

“European marketers are increasingly measured on ROI rather than vanity metrics,” noted Karina Weiss, a Berlin-based digital marketing consultant. “Tools that provide authentic audience insights are becoming essential rather than optional.”

Strategic Priorities

Euraneka’s European playbook focuses on:

Establishing partnerships with digital agencies in Germany, France and Spain Developing market-specific compliance features for GDPR requirements Creating localized support teams in key markets Testing Asian market entry possibilities for late 2026

What Sets Spamguard Apart

Unlike many solutions that simply identify fake accounts, Spamguard provides actionable analytics showing how bot removal impacts engagement rates and advertising performance. Its AI-driven approach also detects evolving bot behaviors in real time, enabling brands to maintain cleaner audiences, optimize ad spend, and strengthen genuine engagement metrics, positioning Spamguard as a crucial tool for marketers navigating an increasingly bot-inflated digital landscape.

The service also provides detailed reports and visualizations, allowing marketers to quickly assess audience quality and make data-driven decisions. Continuous algorithm updates ensure that Spamguard remains an effective tool against new types of bots.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



