By Elizabeth Eiss

Small businesses, the backbone of the global economy, face unique challenges in scaling their impact while juggling limited resources. In 2025, the ability to harness business agility, adopt innovative technologies, and leverage the gig economy will define success. This article explores how small employers can strategically utilize the PTP Method—Processes, Tools, and People—to build a sustainable and scalable model that drives customer, community, and capital impact.

In most economies, small employers comprise of 99.9% of all business entities. In the US, as one example, the business count is about 29 million solopreneurs (non-employee firms) and 6 million businesses with fewer than 10 employees, contributing $28 trillion in USD to the GDP. Each business has a purpose: for its goods or services to have a positive impact on customers, community and capital.

Understanding how to scale YOUR impact so you have the biggest effect in all three areas is key to small business success.

Scaling Impact

The key lies in creating a dynamic workforce model that allocates time and effort to the core, value-generating work of the business, then utilizes a blend of dedicated and contract talent to deliver the outcomes needed for both front and back-office work.

Business agility, flexibility, and efficiency are critical to staying competitive, especially when economic uncertainties, technological disruptions, and changing consumer behaviors are poised to shift how business is done. This can be a challenge for smaller businesses that generally don’t have the resource options of large organizations…but, what if they did?

For years, the Gig Economy has offered a cost-effective, impactful way for organizations to meet their needs, providing access to highly skilled freelance talent that can be scaled up or down. The question is: how can businesses fully harness freelance resources to maximize impact?

The key lies in creating a dynamic workforce model that allocates time and effort to the core, value-generating work of the business, then utilizes a blend of dedicated and contract talent to deliver the outcomes needed for both front and back-office work.

Leverage the Gig Economy to Amplify Your Impact

The question is no longer if a business owner should leverage the gig economy but how to use it to maximize its impact on the business. As the skills and expertise within the freelance space grow, business owners are able to tap into that flexible workforce to fill open skill needs with quality, specialized talent. Whatever a business needs, there’s a contractor equipped to provide it.

To effectively utilize freelance talent, the first step is identifying which roles directly contribute to the business’ value proposition and which serve as supporting functions. Once this distinction is clear, in-house resources should be allocated to executing that mission-critical work (that drives revenue). The work that supports it can be outsourced to trusted freelancers. This approach focuses finite resources on the work that drives primary value for paying clients.

For instance, while social media might not be the cornerstone of most businesses, it is essential for promoting the core value of every business. In this case, finding a freelance social media contractor who aligns with the business strategy can be a game-changer. You can scale their involvement and budget based on results—experimenting with different approaches, like organic traffic versus paid ads. Or, if your marketing drives significant sales, shifting focus to add contract customer service resources to support a growing audience might make sense.

However, understanding core vs. non-core work before outsourcing is just one piece of the puzzle. You must implement resources in the right way to achieve sustainable growth.

Utilize the PTP Method to Scale Impact – Processes, Tools, then People

Getting the most out of your resources begins with building a solid foundation of repeatable processes, enhancing those processes with the right tools, and finally, unlocking the full potential of people. This sequence ensures that your business grows sustainably while delivering consistent value at scale.

Build Strong Processes: Your processes define how you deliver value – and they’re one of your most important business assets. Ensuring you have robust, repeatable systems in place both streamlines operations and makes it easier to identify where technology and people can add the most value.

Your processes define how you deliver value – and they’re one of your most important business assets. Ensuring you have robust, repeatable systems in place both streamlines operations and makes it easier to identify where technology and people can add the most value. Adopt Advanced Technology: Leveraging AI-powered software, like CRM systems, can result in streamlined operations and offer new ways to be innovative and competitive. These tools help automate routine tasks, optimize workflows, reduce manual errors, and capture and analyze data. With tools taking on this work, time is freed up for a solopreneur or small team to focus on strategic, high-impact – high-ROI activities, like expanding the business, building customer relationships, creative problem-solving, and product/service innovation.

Leveraging AI-powered software, like CRM systems, can result in streamlined operations and offer new ways to be innovative and competitive. These tools help automate routine tasks, optimize workflows, reduce manual errors, and capture and analyze data. With tools taking on this work, time is freed up for a solopreneur or small team to focus on strategic, high-impact – high-ROI activities, like expanding the business, building customer relationships, creative problem-solving, and product/service innovation. Engage Freelance Virtual Assistance for Human Brainpower: Maximizing the unique capabilities of people after processes and tools are in place enables you to focus human effort where it matters to get the most value. The gig economy allows business owners to access highly skilled professionals in many areas including, operations support, marketing, project management, and more, with no long-term commitment or overhead costs associated with traditional hires. For small employers with limited budgets, this agile approach provides the resources and expertise needed to enhance capabilities and improve operations cost-effectively.

Scaling your impact requires the right mix of processes, tech tools, and people to create a business model that delivers consistent value and drives sustainable growth.

Transform Your Business in 2025

Scaling your impact requires the right mix of processes, tech tools, and people to create a business model that delivers consistent value and drives sustainable growth.

The gig economy is a real solution for businesses looking to thrive in any economic climate. Freelance talent allows organizations to scale their workforce up or down with optimal capital efficiency, providing the flexibility to pivot quickly. This adaptability ensures businesses can adjust their operations as needed, regardless of economic conditions, and this flexibility often translates directly into a competitive edge and impact.

Embracing the gig economy’s flexibility and expertise ensures a business is poised not only to survive but to excel with a scalable and efficient business model ready to meet the challenges of 2025.

But consider this: time is valuable – and finite – so spending hours finding the right talent is often not the best use of time. That is where a technology staffing platform and service like ResultsResourcing can step in as a valuable partner, offering expert matching, comprehensive support, and a team-based approach that aligns perfectly with the needs of small businesses.

Redefine how your business operates (applying the PTP Method), scale your impact, and achieve sustainable growth with scalable support. Here’s to your success in 2025!

About the Author