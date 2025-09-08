Skin Centrick, an emerging and highly anticipated beauty brand company that made its debut in 2023, has embarked on an exciting and promising collaboration with e-CROSS, a trailblazing entity in the field of cross-border commerce. e-CROSS has carved out a niche for itself with its distinctive and comprehensive Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Cross Border Platform, which has established a strong presence throughout Latin America. This innovative platform empowers merchants by equipping them with the essential tools and infrastructure needed to extend their reach and successfully market their products on a global scale.

In a strategic and forward-thinking move to broaden its market presence and tap into new opportunities, Skin Centrick has joined forces with e-CROSS to initiate their first collaborative venture in the vibrant market of Mexico. This partnership is set to be launched through the Totalplay platform, a well-established and widely recognized service provider in the region. As a result of this collaboration, Totalplay Shop will now be able to offer its customers access to the international beauty brand, Skin Centrick, thereby significantly enhancing its product offerings and catering to a broader and more diverse audience.

The leaders of both companies are filled with optimism and enthusiasm about the potential of this collaboration, viewing it as a significant milestone that marks the beginning of a promising journey. They are confident that this initial venture is just the start of a series of future endeavors, with more exciting developments and expansions anticipated in the near future. This collaboration not only signifies a step forward for Skin Centrick and e-CROSS but also underscores the growing trend of cross-border partnerships in the beauty and commerce industries, highlighting the increasing interconnectedness of global markets.

Chithra Kannan, the leader of Skin Centrick, expressed her surprise and delight at how seamless and straightforward the process of crossing borders has become, thanks to the partnership with e-CROSS, leadered by Rafael Sant’Anna and Felipe Saab. She remarked that she never anticipated that expanding into international markets could be this easy until they met e-CROSS, which has opened up new horizons and possibilities for the brand. This collaboration is poised to set a precedent for future partnerships and innovations in the industry.

To shop visit our website www.go.skincentrick.com. To know more about our founder Chithra Kannan, Click here.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



