ScoutsCapital democratizes football with comprehensive data, seamlessly connecting football players, scouts, coaches, and more. The BETA version will soon launch in Spain, with expansion plans.

ScoutsCapital, a community-driven, tech-powered platform uniting football players, scouts, teams, and coaches, announced the upcoming launch of its BETA version. Initially available in Spain, this ecosystem combines the best features of multiple popular social media platforms, allowing for picture sharing, data tracking, interaction, and more. At its core is a vision of a democratized football industry, one where local heroes can become global stars based on skill and merit – not circumstances.

ScoutsCapital

ScoutsCapital—currently nearing its waitlist pre-launch phase—is more than a platform; it’s an ecosystem for discovering talent, managing teams, building careers, and so much more. Dedicated to shattering barriers, the platform bridges the gaps between grassroots players and world-class agents, leveraging the power of technology and data to open doors that otherwise would, most likely, remain closed.

It all started from a simple idea: to create a platform where pictures and videos posted by players inform the recruitment activities of scouts, clubs, and agents. To bring this vision to life, the founder, Tobias Schaller, alongside his team, presented the concept to local leagues, and their feedback acted as an inspiration for refining the platform. From enhancing visuals with performance statistics to providing a space for players to tell their stories through digital CVs, ScoutsCapital transformed into a fully-fledged, community-driven, gamified ecosystem.

The initial release into Spain aims to gather different leagues, players, agents, and others from the football industry under one platform where real-life data is centralized, reliable, and accessible to all. This feature was inspired by the founder’s realization that, especially in lower divisions, players’ information is challenging to unearth. “Data is sparse and not accessible to everyone. And even if it is available, it is often distributed across several platforms,” he stresses. “ScoutsCapital is where centralized data converges with the human element, revolutionizing how football has been operating for far too long.”

ScoutsCapital’s value is two-fold, fueling the success of both players and scouts. Targeted at a specific audience, players can post videos and pictures that gain traction among people with a shared passion. That aspect significantly reduces the cost small league players would spend on scouting, giving them full control over what highlights are shared with the world—whether it’s an impressive dribble or a remarkable save. This movement toward a digitized and democratized space also fosters friendly competition, enabling players to compare their feeds and skills to others.

The platforms’ two tiers address the unique needs of every player. Those with free accounts can be rated by managers during or after every training, as well as by fans and audiences during public games. These ratings encompass far more than simple in-play statistics, gathering information such as attitude, strengths and weaknesses, bridging the gap between data, and personality.

Ratings are based on the six universal performance attributes: pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending, and physical. Each attribute is then showcased on a personalized player card, utilizing a similar format seen in games, giving players the opportunity to not only feel like their idols but share their success with others. The more engagement a player receives, the more accurate their personal score is, motivating users to update their feeds and interact with followers regularly.

The premium version offers a different experience. Here, a player’s rating is determined solely by personal tracking statistics, which encompass more than 30 attributes. Through a strategic partnership, ScoutsCapital delivers a set of tracking devices directly to every user’s house. Easily attached to both shoes, this precise solution measures shot strength, dribbling speed, running pace, and more, providing a genuine reflection of a player’s potential.

Meanwhile, scouts can finally leave dusty pitches in the past and enter a new era of football more efficiently. With a vibrant suite of statistics, videos showcasing players’ highlights, and live match streaming, professionals can now discover the best grassroots talent without leaving their homes. The platform also empowers aspiring scouts struggling to make it in this competitive world, giving them a space to build an impressive portfolio, share knowledge with others, and, ultimately, succeed on their own terms. With a feature planned for the near future, scouts will have the possibility to sell comprehensive reports to interested players, creating an environment where all can prosper. ScoutsCapital is where passion meets financial opportunities.

ScoutsCapital was not created on a whim nor by accident; it’s a meticulously curated platform infused with expertise and human-centrism. The seed was planted long ago, gradually evolving into an ecosystem that leaves no stone unturned. After years of refining the backend, deploying the app, and introducing tech like AI – all done in-house – ScoutsCapital is ready to redefine the landscape.

Early adopters will gain a plethora of benefits, from access to world-class online and in-person events, reduced premium fees, and early app releases. Joining during the waitlist phase also automatically signs users up for a giveaway, with PS5 football boots, enhanced with the FC25 tracking device, as the main prize.

What started as a dream born out of frustration has now evolved into an all-encompassing community, with plans including a global expansion. “It’s more than a platform,” reflects the founder. “It’s the first step toward leveling the playing field, not only in football but across all sports.” After all, ScoutsCapital recognizes players and scouts for what matters the most – passion, talent, and commitment – building a thriving community where every member shares one goal: to champion a future where everyone has a chance at making it big.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

