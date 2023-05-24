Roller Skates – How to Choose the Right One?

Roller skates are a great way to spend time outdoors and improve your physical fitness. However, in order to get the maximum benefit and enjoyment from skating, you need to choose the right roller skates.

The first thing to consider when choosing roller skates is their purpose. There are different types of roller skates: for fitness, for freestyle, for hockey, for speed skating, etc. Each type of skates us has its own characteristics and is designed for a particular type of skating.

For beginners, the best suit roller skates for fitness or recreational skating. They provide good stability and comfort when skating, as well as allow you to make the first steps in learning to skate.

The second important parameter – the size of skates. The size should be precisely chosen to ensure maximum comfort and control of the skates. When choosing a size, you need to consider not only the length of the foot, but also the width, height of the shin and the volume of the foot.

The third parameter is the stiffness of the skates. Hard skates provide better power transmission and control of the skates, but require more experience and physical fitness. For beginners, it is better to choose softer skates.

The fourth parameter is the quality of materials and components. It is better to choose skates made of quality materials, with a good mounting system and quality wheels. This will ensure the safety and durability of skates.

What are the benefits of roller skating?

Roller skating has many health benefits. It improves cardiovascular function, develops coordination and balance, strengthens leg and buttock muscles, helps to reduce weight and improve mood.

Physiologically, rollerblading actively engages the arm and shoulder muscles, as well as the entire upper torso. This light but constant twisting of the torso helps reduce upper body weight and strengthens the muscles of the back, arms and abs. Remember that arm swings while rollerblading are dangerous; if you do it wrong, you could fall.

Definitely strengthens the corset of the muscles of the body, strengthens the cardiovascular system of the person, released a large number of endorphins. Exercise while rollerblading helps to lose weight quickly and easily. Even if you are new to rollerblading and do not yet know how to skate with wind and intensity, the static work of the workout consumes about 300 kcal per 30 minutes of training. The higher the level of skating, the speed of riding, the more calories a person consumes. There is an opinion that roller skating promotes rapid weight loss even better than classic running, walking, jumping rope. Especially if you add to roller skating the right diet.

However, to get the most out of skating on roller skates, you must follow the rules of safety. Never skate without protection – helmet, elbow, knee and wrist guards. Also, don’t forget the rules of the road and don’t skate on the roads.

What are the conclusions?

To summarize, we can say that the right choice of roller skates – a guarantee of safety and comfort when skating, as well as maximum health benefits. As in any other sport, to master skating on roller skates to be accurate and consistent, not overloading and passing to the next level, clearly learning the basics. Learn how to properly and safely skate at any age with an instructor.