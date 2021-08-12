Return to the 80s with these retro Slots

Whether its gaming or dancing, there’s guaranteed to be a way to pay homage to the 80’s out there, just waiting to be discovered. In terms of online Slots, this is also the case. There are the classic throwback-style games, which are full to the brim with iconic symbols that will certainly take you back to a simpler time, as well as disco-bound reels, which encourage you to dust off your best moves on the virtual dance floor. If you’re stuck between the two, or you know that you’d like to dabble in both, then look no further as we talk you through all of the nostalgic options that can be found at with online video Slots, in just a couple of clicks.

Ready, Set, Cash

Here we have the classic fruit machine design that all know and love, but with a much-needed twist. Welcome the glossy makeover with open arms as you let the fun play out across five reels, three rows and 20 paylines. There’s a special Cash Symbols icon to look out for that has the power to dish out wins of up to 2,000x your total stake. What’s more, if you manage to trigger the Free Games Bonus Feature then you’ll also be in luck, as you’re transported over to a “pick and click” mini game which willl determine how many free spins you’ll finally receive, as well as the value of the multiplier. If the game falls in your favour, you could end up spinning away with up to 25 free spins and treble your total bet.

The symbols are where the retro feel comes into play. Expect to find base game symbols made up of cherries, bells, single BAR and five BAR images, as well as multiples of single, double and treble 7s. Land three or more of the single BAR symbols to earn a basic pay out, with higher rewards coming from a combination of the 7s. In fact, if you find five of the treble 7s on a single payline, you’ll be looking at 50x your bet payout.

Disco Danny

If you think you’ve got the best set of moves at the disco, then this could be the perfect slot for you. The action plays out across three reels and five paylines, and is filled with all the glittering magic of a night out on the tiles. Multipliers are around every corner, structured in levels, with increasing payouts, alongside much-appreciated base game prizes.

You’ll get to see all the different sides of Disco Danny when you spin these reels, from symbols depicting the wind blowing in his hair, his beloved disco ball and even his finest pair of roller skates. The scatter comes in the form of a golden disco ball, with the power to dish out random cash prizes wherever it appears on the reels. This randomly generated prize could be anywhere from 10 to 20x your total stake. There’s also a Free Spins feature to look out for – which can be triggered by the aforementioned scatters, and reward you with both free spins and multipliers.

