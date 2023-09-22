REPT Battero Drives Innovation in Green Energy Solutions with ‘Wending’ Technology

As the pursuit of extended electric vehicle (EV) range continues to shape the future of the automotive industry, REPT Battero Energy stands at the forefront with its unwavering commitment to cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and green energy solutions. The recent inauguration of the company’s European office marks a significant milestone, strengthening collaborations with European partners and advancing the frontiers of cost-efficiency and sustainable energy solutions.

Dr. Hui Cao, Chairman of REPT Battero, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “The establishment of our European headquarters signifies a crucial step in deepening our cooperation with European partners, particularly in driving cost-efficiency and green energy initiatives.”

At the core of REPT Battero’s innovation lies the revolutionary ‘Wending’ technology. This technology not only extends battery life but also prioritizes safety through a compact design that enhances resistance against shocks and vibrations. The focus on cost-effectiveness is evident in the optimization of space within battery cells, resulting in significantly higher energy density within the same physical footprint.

REPT Battero’s energy storage systems embrace a dual chemical system compatible with both lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and ternary lithium batteries, showcasing exceptional versatility. Esteemed European manufacturers, including Stellantis, Smart, and starting in 2024, Volvo, have already recognized the value of this technology.

The product lineup from REPT Battero includes battery models with capacities of 158 Ah and 200 Ah. The ‘Wending’ 450 pack, featuring an energy content of 70 kWh, offers impressive range capabilities. Meanwhile, the ‘Wending’ 650 pack, equipped with 200 Ah battery cells, boasts an exceptional energy content of 110 kWh, enabling extensive journeys on a single charge.

Going beyond the realm of EVs, REPT Battero extends its product range to scalable energy storage solutions tailored for industrial applications. Over the past five years, the company has powered approximately 600,000 households with clean and sustainable energy, contributing to a substantial reduction of 7.5 million tons in carbon emissions. Additionally, more than 300,000 vehicles have been equipped with REPT Battero batteries, resulting in savings of over 130,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Stepping boldly into the future, REPT Battero introduces the new 320 Ah and 340 Ah energy storage series, designed to cater to the needs of large-scale energy companies. These batteries, scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2023, promise an impressive lifespan of 8000 to 10,000 cycles, spanning over two decades. The TÜV Rheinland certification underscores the technology’s adherence to stringent international safety standards.

The company has strategically positioned itself through delivery cooperation agreements with seven international firms, solidifying its status as a key player in the global energy landscape. Notably, a strategic partnership with Energy Vault Inc., a U.S.-based company, is among these collaborations. Through tailored short and long-term energy storage solutions, these partnerships make significant strides in reducing energy costs for utility companies, independent power producers, and major industrial energy consumers while ensuring a dependable power supply.

REPT Battero Energy is a driving force in shaping the future of green energy solutions. With its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, the company continues to lead the charge towards a greener and more sustainable future for all.

About REPT Battero Energy

REPT Battero Energy is a prominent player in the new energy sector, dedicated to advancing innovative solutions that drive the transformation to clean and sustainable energy. With a focus on cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and green energy, the company’s ‘Wending’ technology sets new standards in extending EV range and promoting sustainable energy development.