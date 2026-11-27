By Alex Hodson, Senior Associate at Redmans Solicitors

An employer is not always the only party that can face a legal claim when reasonable adjustments are not made.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal’s (EAT) decision in Merriman shows that managers, HR staff and other employees may also be held personally responsible under the Equality Act 2010. This can happen where something they do, or fail to do, contributes to the employer’s failure to meet its legal duty.

The Decision

Ms Merriman worked through an agency as a tutor for a person with special needs. She developed disabilities that made it difficult for her to teach at the pupil’s home. As a result, she asked for changes to her working arrangements, including remote teaching. However, the employer failed to make the adjustments.

At the Employment Tribunal (ET), her claim against the agency was allowed because it had failed to make reasonable adjustments. However, the ET dismissed the same claims against four individuals without a full hearing. It thought that only the employer had the legal duty to make those adjustments.

The EAT said this was wrong. Under sections 20, 21 and 39(5) of the Equality Act 2010, the duty to make reasonable adjustments rests with the employer or the organisation engaging the worker. But organisations act through people.

Under section 109, an employee’s actions as part of their work can also count as the employer’s actions. If those actions are discriminatory, section 110 may make the employee personally responsible as well.

Although the main legal duty stays with the employer, the ruling explains how an individual employee may share responsibility for discrimination. Hence, the EAT allowed the claims against the four individuals to go ahead.

Why The Case Matters

Requests for reasonable adjustments are not just a legal risk for the organisation. A manager who refuses a request, an HR adviser who guides the process, or an employee who fails to act may also face a claim if their conduct contributes to the employer breaking the law.

This can make a case harder to manage. The employer and employee may start with the same legal adviser to assist with the internal process of managing an employee that requires adjustment, but they may later disagree about who made a decision, what advice was given or whether instructions were followed. They may also disagree about whether the employer did enough to prevent discrimination. Even if the employer successfully defends the claim, the employee is not automatically protected.

Common Mistakes Employers Should Avoid

Handling requests too informally

A request may be discussed in several conversations and emails before a decision is made. If no one clearly takes responsibility, it can be difficult to explain who considered the request, what they knew and why they reached their decision. An informal approach can also leave an individual decision-maker at the centre of a claim.

Leaving responsibility unclear

The risk can be greater where an agency, an outside service provider or several organisations are involved. Employers should establish who controls the working rules or arrangements causing the difficulty and who can approve changes. They should also check whether a client, funder, occupational-health adviser or another organisation needs to be involved. Passing a request from one organisation to another without someone taking charge can cause delays or leave it unanswered.

Assuming the employer’s defence protects everyone

An employer may be able to defend a claim by showing that it took all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination. But this does not necessarily end the claim against the employee involved. An employee may have a defence under section 110(3) if the employer told them the conduct would not break the Act, and it was reasonable for them to rely on that statement. This makes clear and accurate advice, training and internal messages important.

Overlooking disagreements between the employer and employee

When a claim names individual employees, the employer should promptly check who will advise each person and who will cover their legal costs or any compensation. The employer and employees may give different accounts of what happened. Separate legal advice may be needed, for example, if an employee says they followed instructions but the employer says they ignored policy or acted without permission.

Keeping poor records and providing too little training

Having a policy is not enough. Staff who handle requests need to understand their responsibilities, speak with the worker, gather relevant information without making the process unnecessarily difficult, and consider other options. They should review adjustments when circumstances change. Records made at the time should explain what was requested, the difficulty the worker faced, the options discussed, who was consulted, who decided and why. They should also show how the changes were put in place and when they will be reviewed.

Practical steps for employers

The following are recommended steps to protect the employer and employees involved:

Bring adjustment requests together in one place and involve line managers in finding practical solutions.

Make clear who can approve spending and changes to hours, work location, equipment or duties.

Seek legal or senior HR advice before refusing a difficult request, and do not leave it unresolved.

Keep a written record of the worker’s difficulty, the changes considered and any alternatives. Explain how well each option would work, how practical it would be, what it would cost and how it would affect the organisation’s work.

Make sure those making decisions understand the employer’s duties under sections 20 and 21 and the risk of being held personally responsible under sections 109 and 110.

Check whether insurance or an agreement with the employer covers employees facing claims, including any limits or conditions.

Final Thoughts

Merriman shows that a claim against an individual employee cannot simply be dismissed because the duty to make reasonable adjustments belongs to the employer.

While the main duty remains with the employer, sections 109 and 110 may also make employees personally responsible for discriminatory conduct. Employers need a clear process, good records, trained staff and clear rules about who can approve changes.

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