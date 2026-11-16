South Yarra owners who list their property want a fair price, clear paperwork and a smooth settlement. What legal duties does a seller in Victoria have before the first buyer signs? Conveyed, a Melbourne conveyancing firm founded by property lawyer Melissa Barlas, shares the key points below.

Continue reading to learn which rules apply to South Yarra sellers and why each one matters. You will also find out how settlement costs are split and what helps the sale finish on time.

Key Takeaways

Give buyers a Section 32 vendor statement before they sign the contract of sale.

Include owners corporation (OC) details, such as fees and levies, when selling an apartment.

List heritage overlays and any building permits from the past seven years for older homes.

Apply early for an ATO clearance certificate to receive the full sale price.

Rates, water and OC fees get split at settlement, while sellers pay land tax.

Ask your lender to release the mortgage a few weeks before handover day.

Give Buyers a Section 32 Statement

Law in Victoria requires every seller to give buyers a vendor statement before the contract of sale is signed. People call it a Section 32 because the rule comes from the Sale of Land Act 1962.

The statement lists title details, zoning, planning overlays, council rates and any mortgage on the property. Buyers use it to check what they are paying for.

Every detail needs to be correct and complete. An accurate statement helps keep the contract in place until settlement.

Share Building Details for Apartment Sales

Flats and apartments are the most common type of home in South Yarra, according to the 2021 Census. Examples range from Chapel Street towers to Art Deco blocks near the Yarra River.

Buildings with shared areas, such as lifts, gardens and driveways, have an owners corporation (OC) to manage them. Apartment sellers must include its details in the vendor statement. An OC certificate covers fees, insurance and any special levies.

Sellers who order it early can show buyers the figures from the first open home.

Disclose Heritage Rules and Building Permits

Many South Yarra streets have Victorian terraces and Edwardian homes under heritage overlays. Punt Road splits the suburb between the City of Stonnington and the City of Melbourne. Each council can require a permit for demolition, extensions and some external changes to a protected home.

The vendor statement must name the planning scheme and any overlays affecting the land. Owners also list building permits issued in the past seven years.

Sellers who gather plans and paperwork for earlier renovations before listing can answer buyer questions quickly.

Get Your ATO Clearance Certificate

Since 1 January 2025, a withholding rule for foreign residents applies to every property sale nationwide. A clearance certificate from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) stops the buyer from keeping back 15% of the price.

Owners who live in Australia need one too, even for a family home.

Sellers apply online through the ATO website. A form lodged soon after listing has time to be processed before settlement.

Who Pays Costs at Settlement

Council rates, water charges and OC fees are split on settlement day. The vendor pays for the period before handover. The buyer takes over from then on. Specialists in conveyancing South Yarra list each amount in a document called a statement of adjustments.

For contracts signed from 1 January 2024, sellers in Victoria pay their own land tax in full. The rule covers sales below a limit of $10 million in 2024, which rises with inflation each year.

Organise Your Mortgage Release Early

Sellers with a home loan need their lender to release the mortgage before the title passes to the buyer.

Banks begin work once the borrower signs a form called a discharge authority. Lenders commonly ask for it 10 to 20 business days before settlement.

Since August 2019, almost every property transfer in Victoria has taken place online. A local conveyancer works with the bank, the buyer’s representative and the agent to complete the handover.

Prepare Your Sale Before Listing

Early preparation helps you meet every legal duty and reach settlement on time. About to list your apartment or older home? Book a time to meet Melissa Barlas and discuss any questions, concerns or experiences from past property transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a conveyancer do in South Yarra?

A conveyancer is a licensed professional who manages the paperwork when people buy or sell a home. The role covers the legal process of transferring property ownership from one party to another. Buyers and sellers in the Yarra area use conveyancing services for a smooth handover.

What is a solicitor conveyancer?

A solicitor conveyancer is a qualified lawyer who can specialise in property transfers. Each one needs a current practising certificate from Victoria’s regulator. Such lawyers give legal advice backed by a deep understanding of property law.

What are disbursements in a conveyancing quote?

Disbursements are out-of-pocket costs a conveyancer pays to act for you. Examples include searches with local authorities to check for debts on the land. A transparent quote for conveyancing services lists professional fees, disbursements and GST in one total.

Why does clear communication matter in property transactions?

Clear communication keeps buyers and sellers informed at each stage. Urgent questions can come up before settlement. A responsive conveyancer replies the same day and explains every step in plain words.

Does a background in sales matter when selling a property?

Some conveyancers deal mostly with purchases, while others focus on sales. Owners can ask about recent matters similar to their own. Relevant legal expertise leads to tailored advice for each seller.

Does Conveyed work outside Melbourne?

Conveyed is a Melbourne law firm serving suburbs such as South Yarra, Essendon and Yarraville. Its team also helps clients throughout Victoria. A partner network covers Queensland, Western Australia, New South Wales and Tasmania.

What experience does Conveyed bring to property transactions?

The firm has over a decade of experience in conveyancing and property law. Its team has completed more than 4,000 transactions in Australia. Conveyed has also received four recent awards in law and conveyancing.

Can a conveyancer help a first home buyer?

Yes. For many people, a first home is their largest financial decision. A conveyancer explains the terms of the contract and each legal aspect of the purchase.