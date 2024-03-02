Quicken Simplifi vs Monarch Money: Which Budgeting App Is Suitable For Your Needs? 

Looking to get a better handle on your finances? You’re not alone. The bad news is that the popular budgeting app Mint has closed. The good news is that there’s plenty of other tech out there to help, with Monarch Money and Simplifi by Quicken being two of the big names. They’re all about making budgeting, tracking your spending, and planning your financial future easier. So, which one’s right for you?

We’re going to take a close look at both Monarch Money and Simplifi to help you figure that out. I’ll compare everything from their features and ease of use to their pricing. Stick with me as I dive into the details of Monarch Money vs Quicken Simplifi and help you find the best fit for your financial life.

What is Quicken Simplifi?

Quicken Simplifi is a modern personal finance application crafted by the seasoned developers at Quicken to offer a user-friendly and straightforward budgeting solution. Aimed at individuals who seek a clear and uncomplicated approach to handling their finances, Simplifi stands out for its direct insights into spending habits and upcoming expenses. This feature is particularly beneficial for users with an eye on short-term financial objectives.

The app excels in streamlining the financial tracking process by automatically linking to your bank accounts, credit cards, and savings, eliminating the need for manual entry that many other platforms require. Simplifi not only helps in categorizing transactions and monitoring spending but also aids in establishing and following savings targets.

With its real-time overview of financial activities, Simplifi by Quicken is an attractive option for those who want an effortless way to stay on top of their financial game.

What is Monarch Money?

Monarch Money came to life thanks to Val Agostino, who has a strong background in financial technology. He started the platform after realizing how tough it can be to keep personal finances in check. Agostino wanted to make something that would make financial management straightforward and help people really get ahead in their financial lives.

The app does more than just help you keep an eye on your spending; it’s also great for people who want a clear view of everything from their savings to their monthly budgets. What’s more, it’s handy for couples who want to manage their money together, making Monarch Money a solid option for anyone looking to have a complete picture of their finances.

Quicken Simplifi vs Monarch Money: The Features

Comparing Monarch Money and Quicken Simplifi, both apps help you get a good grip on your finances but in slightly different ways.

What’s Similar?

Both let you see all your accounts in one spot – like checking, savings, and credit cards – making it easier to understand your overall financial situation. They also help you set and track goals, whether you’re saving for a trip or an emergency fund.

Quicken Simplifi’s Special Features

Simplifi is great for keeping an eye on your spending. It breaks down where your money goes and lets you set alerts so you don’t overspend in categories like dining out. Its watchlist feature also helps you stay on budget with visuals and notifications.

Monarch Money’s Special Features

Monarch steps up with features for couples who want to manage money together. Plus, it’s good for keeping tabs on investments. Its customizable budgeting lets you tweak categories and get alerts, which is great for diving deep into your spending habits.

In short, Simplifi is ideal if you need help sticking to a budget, while Monarch is a fit if you’re into investments or managing money with a partner.

Quicken Simplifi vs Monarch Money: Pricing

When comparing the pricing of Monarch Money and Simplifi, there’s a noticeable difference that could affect your choice depending on your budget and needs. Monarch Money is priced at $14.99 monthly or offers a yearly subscription for $99, positioning itself on the higher end due to its extensive features.

On the other hand, Simplifi is more wallet-friendly at $3.99 per month, with an annual option that drops the price to an average of $2.99 per month.

While Simplifi may lack the broader feature set of Monarch Money, its lower cost makes it an appealing option for those with tighter budgets or less demand for advanced tools. If you’re deeply invested in tracking your finances and require detailed reports, Monarch Money could justify its higher price with its comprehensive features.

Conclusion

Both Monarch Money and Quicken Simplifi offer valuable tools for managing personal finances, each catering to different needs and budgets. If you’re looking for a comprehensive solution with advanced features, Monarch Money might be the right choice for you, despite its higher price point. However, if you’re seeking a more affordable option that covers basic budgeting needs, Simplifi could be the way to go.

Consider what’s most important to you in a financial management tool and choose the one that aligns best with your financial goals and budget. Ready to take control of your finances?

