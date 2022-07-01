Prudential Center VIP Box & Suites

Nothing can top the experience that comes from attending an event in the comfort of a Prudential Center VIP box. Book yourself a VIP box seat and feel the difference. You not only get to enjoy your private space, but you also get the most spectacular views on top of world-class amenities. Prudential Center suites will surely make you feel special and garner an unparalleled memory that will forever linger on. Make it a memorable experience attending your favorite events in style in the company of your loved ones. Book these coveted VIP suites in advance and enjoy a wholesome event.

A Prudential Center VIP box is one of the most coveted experiences any fan can have. A VIP box offers guests unrivaled perks and privileges that any general ticket holder will be envious of. With these VIP suites, you don’t have to deal with large groups of fans and have your views blocked by popping heads or get distracted by excited screaming fans. Get a chance to enjoy the hottest actions of any major event in the comfort of your own space, away from the huge crowds of people. It is indeed a luxurious getaway from the adding crowd. Enjoy exclusive amenities with your clients, friends, or family and score a truly unique and memorable experience.

No experience can measure the experience that Prudential Center suites offer fans. The grand and exclusive experience and the limited availability of these Prudential Center VIP Club seats increase their demand and popularity. Everyone wants to experience the best amenities and live the evening in the finest way possible at an important event. These premium suites tend to sell out quickly. So, if you wish to be part of this amazing premium experience, be sure to reserve the best suites in advance so that you don’t miss out on a highly immersive and luxurious experience.

Prudential Center VIP box holders have access to various perks and amenities. These amenities can vary based on events and suite levels. However, some of the common perks that a suite ticket holder can look forward to are exclusive access to a VIP club, private restrooms, and an in-seat attendant service. In-suite catering is available in all luxury suites at the center. Legends Hospitality offers a 25-page menu. However, you should keep in mind that catering options need to be budgeted separately. Guests with suite access can also enjoy VIP parking at the official Prudential Center Garage. You can also enter through a VIP event entrance on one of the two VIP Entrances. The VIP West Entrance lies on Devils Way on the opposite side of Prudential Center, while the Infiniti VIP East lies on Mulberry Street on the northeast corner of the venue.

There are two executive Prudential Center suites that offer 16 to 24 tickets, and 0 to 2 parking passes each. The 100 Level Infiniti Luxury Suite offers a close-up view of the action as it lies on the lowest level in the venue. The perks may differ from event to event. However, some of the common perks you can expect include in-suite catering, private restrooms, HDTVs, and plush furnishings. The 200 Level Infiniti Luxury Suite lies above the 100 Level Suites, and the amenities offered are similar to the perks mentioned above. Guests in this suite level will also get access to a VIP entrance.

The Party Suite is the perfect choice for visitors entertaining a large party. This suite option offers 48 tickets with 4 parking passes. You might be able to enjoy a catering package when you attend a game or concert in this Prudential Center VIP box. Located on the 200 Level, this spacious private area offers premium furnishings and amenities that can take anyone’s breath away. The suite can be expanded by 12 additional tickets that amount to 60 guests in the suite. Also, visitors looking for a more intimate Prudential Center VIP box can select a smaller-sized option. Loge Boxes and Loft Tables are great options that offer guests 4 to 8 tickets with exciting amenities.

Score yourself a memorable experience at the major multipurpose arena by getting tickets to Prudential Center suites. The venue lies at 25 Lafayette St. in the central district of Newark. Since its opening in 2007, it has served as the home venue for various sports teams, including the NHL New Jersey Devils, the NCAA Seton Hall Pirates, and the USPHL New Jersey Rockets. In 2008, it began to house the NCAA NJIT Highlanders. The center accommodates 16,000 to over 18,000 fans, depending on the event. Find out if your favorite teams or artists are scheduled to play in the venue and garner an amazing VIP experience by booking a grand suite ticket today.

Over the years, the venue has entertained a wide variety of sporting events and concerts by prominent artists. The arena hosts professional and college basketball, ice hockey, soccer, MMA, boxing, professional wrestling, football, and gymnastics. Renowned performers like Bon Jovi, The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, and The Rolling Stones, among others, have staged stellar performances at the venue. If you wish to watch famous artists like Ricardo Arjona, Chris Tomlin, New Kids on the Block, and Pepe Aguilar, among others, in the arms of comfort and luxury, don’t delay. Discover available Prudential Center suites and secure a VIP treatment for their upcoming events at the venue for a mind-blowing experience.

Prudential Center VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Prudential Center VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

Be prepared to pay about $1600 to $5900 to live the lavish experience in a luxury suite. If you’re alone but wish to experience the luxury of Prudential Center VIP Boxes & Suites, you can opt for single tickets to available shared suites. The cost can range between $200 to $760.

