Pro Tips And Tricks For Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy cricket is taking over the gaming sector and more players are joining fantasy cricket to enjoy their favourite sport or support their teams. However, like with most games to become a good player or a pro in fantasy cricket, you must enhance your skill with the right tips and tricks.

Whether you are a seasoned gamer or a beginner, the tips on this list will help you make the most out of your fantasy cricket experience.

1. Compare the players’ performance

When picking your fantasy team, put your emotions aside. Avoid being sentimental about your favourite player to help you make the right decision. Most gamers make a mistake and select their team by considering the players’ reputation without reviewing their current form.

It is recommended to check the players’ past performance on the pitch being played on and their recent form before picking them for the team. The reputation of these players doesn’t matter, the current form matters. The player’s status adds an extra point if their current form is good. Adhere to this rule to turn the winning possibilities in your favour.

2. Analyse weather forecasts and pitch reports

Analysing the weather forecast and pitch report plays a role in selecting the players. Most gamers think analysing the pitch condition is optional when playing fantasy cricket. But it’s vital as it helps you analyse the players’ performance in previous games on this pitch. You need to understand the pitch conditions to make the right betting decision. If it’s bouncy, it will be good for bowlers, and if it’s flat, it will assist batsmen to score more runs.

3. Select the captain and vice-captain cautiously

Another pro tip you need is to select the right captain and vice-captain. Picking the right captain and vice-captain makes a difference between the possibility of winning and losing. Captains in each fantasy team get 2x points, and the vice-captain gets 1.5x. Therefore, if you pick the two best performers of the match as your captain and vice-captain, your winning chances are too high.

4. Picking top-order batsmen

Picking capable top-order batsmen is a sure bet to winning big in fantasy cricket. These players face the maximum number of deliveries, so they are expected to score more runs. Due to this, there are higher chances of attaining big scores than usual.

5. Participate in smaller leagues with one team

Making more than one team may cause distractions and confusion. When participating in more minor leagues, a player can become a winner where there are fewer teams. When you win a few minor leagues, you can put effort into playing the bigger and more popular leagues. This is where the poll size is more extensive, and the competition is stiff.

6. Don’t hesitate to take risks

When participating in more minor leagues, experts recommend a safer approach. On the other hand, when playing in grand leagues with a lot of stakes, don’t hesitate to take risks. In most cases, the uncapped player ends up being neglected. But always ensure you select these unique players as a single good day for them will offer you a huge advantage.

7. Select the right combination of bowlers, batsmen and fielders

Gamers must select a player from all the categories, and it’s vital to pick them carefully. Mentioning top-order batters doesn’t mean they have to be proper batsmen; it can be a player who bats at the top. The best way to do it is to select all-rounders that bat in the top 4 to attain maximum points. The same thing applies to wicket-keepers, also known for their batting abilities. They will help fetch points through batting and wicketkeeping.

Participating in fantasy cricket online is one of the most rewarding activities that a gamer can enjoy. You can download the app through real cash games apk and win significant prizes. However, you must be ready to take risks. Additionally, remember that no player will play the same in every game. Therefore it’s vital to understand the basics of fantasy cricket and analyse the players to enable you to win big.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



