Private Aviation Company Ariyax Launches Tokenized Aviation Framework AXPT

The private aviation company Ariyax Capital recently launched its tokenized aviation investment framework, AXPT, to democratize access to the $40B private jet charter and leasing sector, which was traditionally only available through ownership and charter methods.

AXPT is built on institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure, providing family offices, high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and other qualified investors the ability to participate in lucrative aviation-backed income streams through transparent, compliant, and regulated systems.

Understanding AXPT’s Function and Purpose

AXPT is a tokenized aviation investment framework that allows holders to earn a legally defined share of a jet’s operational income, dependent on the number of AXPT tokens they own.

This income is enforced through smart contracts, ensuring transparency and automation to optimize the profit-sharing process. The token utilizes real-world asset (RWA) tokenization to link investors to the actual operations of leasing and chartering private jets, offering a more stable and trustworthy mechanism of producing revenue than hypothetical digital tokens.

How AXPT Appeals to Investors’ Best Interests

To uphold investors’ rights and protections, AXPT offers them the opportunity to invest in aviation leasing returns via a regulated SPV framework in the British Virgin Islands. This structure provides investors access to aviation-backed yields without owning aircraft or participating in operational management.

Compliance is a common concern with tokenized assets, but AXPT handles these concerns by offering investors a means of investing in approved jurisdictions with a simple KYC check. This check negates cross-border investment friction and legal complexity, providing investors with options for global accessibility and peace of mind.

Insights, Advantages, and Long-Term Strategy

Adnan Deeb, founder and managing director of Ariyax Capital, structured AXPT to follow what he calls the “phased expansion strategy.” This strategy is currently split into two phases: establishment and expansion.

AXPT represents a new asset layer. Phase 1 establishes the foundation, while Phase 2 scales its reach across aviation and to expand access to long-range private aircraft within the AXPT framework through the st​​rategic acquisition of ultra-long-range fleets. The launch first took place in Dubai, the company’s current base of operations. Expanding outward from Dubai strategically positions Ariyax at the financial centerpoint connecting Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the MENA Region.

Part of AXPT’s appeal also stems from its status as one of the first aviation-focused RWA tokens. Ariyax developed the token to realize its vision of private aircraft as a medium for performance-driven investments that necessitate strict financial discipline, treating aviation as more than a luxury asset.

This perspective is unique within aviation investment, and Ariyax embraces this difference in thought.

“Our objective is sustainability through structure,” Deeb explains. “AXPT isn’t designed for short-term gains; it’s engineered as a disciplined financial ecosystem where aviation assets and capital performance evolve in tandem. We build with precision and purpose for investors who value governance, transparency, and measured growth.”

A Novel Opportunity for Luxury Aviation Investment

Luxury aviation does not often see innovation in terms of novel investment methods or structures, making AXPT stand out as an investment framework.

As an RWA token, AXPT offers blockchain technology’s security and transparency benefits without the volatility and risks often associated with purely digital assets. Ariyax has successfully merged private aviation expertise with innovative financial structures, and with the continued development of AXPT, qualified investors will have new routes for investing in private aviation.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



