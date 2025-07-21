PointFive, a pioneer in Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM), proudly announces a strategic partnership with XIBIX Solutions GmbH. XIBIX Solutions GmbH is a trusted German tech company that helps businesses modernize through cloud-native development, IT consulting, and managed services. Together, PointFive and XIBIX will help companies advance their digital transformation by making cloud systems more efficient from the ground up.

“Our partnership with XIBIX represents a significant step in expanding our reach within the European market,” said Akiva Kates, VP of Partnerships and Cloud Alliances at PointFive. “XIBIX’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to optimize cloud expenditures and deliver measurable value to customers.”

By partnering with XIBIX, PointFive is expanding its ability to serve German and broader European clients with localized expertise and boots-on-the-ground support. This builds on the success PointFive has already seen with enterprise customers in Europe. The collaboration also signals a strong vote of confidence from XIBIX, whose reputation in the German market brings added credibility to PointFive’s CEPM approach.

Michael Solbach, Managing Director at XIBIX Solutions GmbH, added, “we found a partner in PointFive to help our customers rapidly identify and unlock optimization potential within their cloud infrastructure. We were impressed by how quickly the return on investment became visible. It’s essential to seamlessly embed FinOps into our CI/CD pipelines.PointFive delivers exactly that, at the highest level.”

This announcement follows PointFive’s recent recognition as one of the 2025 InfraRed 100, a prestigious list curated by Redpoint Ventures spotlighting the 100 most promising private cloud infrastructure companies. Read more about the InfraRed 100. PointFive also debuted in the 2025 G2 Summer Reports, appearing on the Grid and ranking #6 on the Relationship Index, two key benchmarks of product performance and customer satisfaction. Review all the G2 2025 Summer Reports.

PointFive’s CEPM platform empowers teams to reinvest in innovation, scalability, and customer impact. It helps enterprises save 20–40% on their cloud costs by proactively identifying inefficiencies, providing contextualized actionable insights, and enabling one-click remediation.

Organizations looking to manage cloud costs proactively, implement effective FinOps practices, and scale sustainably in today’s cloud-first world will benefit from the tailored solutions offered through the partnership between PointFive and XIBIX.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



