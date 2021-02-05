Playing cards have hierarchy too, but are they essential?

Decks of cards can patently be a basic tool of your trade. But, have there ever been changes to the deck of cards? How did cards come to have Kings, Queens, and jacks? We can notice gender hierarchy and race differences in them. We can see that the King has a higher position than the Queen and that the King, Queen, and Jack are white. Instead of muddling and snarling up the sex and race inequality argument, why don’t we cut out the gender and race aspect all the way and bring in a universal, comprehensive known ranking system?

A walk through the history of playing cards

Since its origin, playing cards have undergone a far-reaching and progressive transformation. The earliest source of playing cards was cropped up in 10th-century Chinese literature. They first appeared in Europe in the 1370s, most probably in Italy or Spain, and as imports or chattels of merchants from the Islamic Mamluk dynasty.

Some people contend that the deck has no classification and ranking. But the fact that the King is the most significant face card, and it transcends the Queen, seems appalled. The problem is in the portrayal of gender, which adds to a prevalent belief that men are superior and of a higher standard than women. It has a majorly unfavorable impact on the way of thinking and the way we perceive and apprehend the world around us.

The French fabricated woodblock for each of the three royals and stencilled them to print the cards. They were thus able to churn out more than the German card makers, and hence the French design became the caliber. Around this time, the French card masters began the practice of assigning identities to the royals portrayed on the cards. Every court card was named and given identities and then later printed.

Gold, Silver and Bronze cards

Mark Gilray created the first-ever set of playing cards where female face cards are not outclassed by men. He came up with an idea where the Queen becomes ‘Kween’, and is now sitting on top in the rankings in a standard deck of cards.

As this system has also been striking popularity and recognition in the Dutch media, changes are expected to happen in the casinos as well. Indy Mellink, from Voorburg, designed her edition where she used Gold, Silver, and Bronze instead of King, Queen, and Jack. She created an alternative version of the idea, and people can gradually get used to it. Dutch casinos might have intentions to pick this up and try to carry this out. This change could transition the way we play card games and be exemplary of our time that aims towards a world without any gender-bias.