Pedestrian accidents are a serious issue in California. With busy streets and heavy traffic, cities like Burbank see their fair share of injuries and fatalities. In 2021, 1,108 pedestrians were killed on California roads—a 9.4% increase from the previous year. These numbers highlight the need for safer streets and stronger protections for pedestrians. This article explains key California laws, the new Daylighting law, and how a Burbank pedestrian accident lawyer or a personal injury lawyer near you can help if you’re injured in an accident.

The Growing Problem of Pedestrian Accidents

Pedestrian deaths make up about 25% of all traffic fatalities in California. Some common reasons include:

Distracted drivers and pedestrians: Phones and other distractions take attention away from the road.

Phones and other distractions take attention away from the road. Increased traffic: More cars on the road lead to more chances for accidents.

More cars on the road lead to more chances for accidents. Poor visibility: Drivers often have trouble seeing pedestrians at night or near intersections.

These accidents cause more than just physical injuries. Victims and their families often face emotional pain and financial stress from medical bills and lost income.

California Laws That Protect Pedestrians

California has laws to help keep pedestrians safe. These rules also determine who is responsible if an accident happens.

Vehicle Code §21950: Right-of-Way in Crosswalks

Drivers must stop for pedestrians crossing at crosswalks, whether marked or unmarked. Pedestrians also have a duty to be careful. They should not suddenly walk into the path of a car.

Vehicle Code §21954: Crossing Outside Crosswalks

Pedestrians crossing outside a crosswalk must yield to cars. However, drivers must still watch for pedestrians and avoid accidents whenever possible.

The Daylighting Law: Making Crosswalks Safer

California recently passed the “Daylighting to Save Lives Bill” (Assembly Bill 413), which will take effect on January 1, 2025.

What Does the Daylighting Law Do?

This law bans parking within 20 feet of crosswalks at intersections. When cars park too close, they block the view between drivers and pedestrians. By keeping these areas clear, the law helps drivers see pedestrians sooner and reduces the risk of crashes.

Why This Matters

Studies show that poor visibility near intersections is a leading cause of pedestrian accidents. The Daylighting law aims to fix this problem, especially in busy cities like Burbank, where parked cars can easily block sightlines.

How Drivers and Pedestrians Can Stay Safe

Safety on the roads is a shared responsibility. Both drivers and pedestrians must take steps to prevent accidents.

Tips for Drivers:

Stop at Crosswalks: Yield to pedestrians at both marked and unmarked crosswalks. Slow Down: Follow speed limits, especially in busy areas with lots of foot traffic. Stay Focused: Avoid distractions like texting while driving.

Tips for Pedestrians:

Use Crosswalks: Cross at designated areas where drivers expect to see you. Be Alert: Look both ways before crossing, and avoid distractions like texting. Make Eye Contact: Ensure drivers see you before stepping into the road.

What to Do After a Pedestrian Accident

Even with precautions, accidents can happen. Pedestrians are more vulnerable than drivers, often suffering severe injuries. If you or a loved one is injured, it’s important to act quickly to protect your rights.

Why You Need a Lawyer

Hiring a pedestrian accident lawyer in Burbank can make the legal process much easier. They can:

Explain the Law: Your lawyer will guide you through California’s traffic laws.

Your lawyer will guide you through California’s traffic laws. Build Your Case: They’ll collect evidence like police reports, medical records, and witness statements.

They’ll collect evidence like police reports, medical records, and witness statements. Negotiate with Insurers: Insurance companies often try to reduce payouts. A lawyer will fight for fair compensation.

How a Lawyer Can Help in Burbank

A skilled Burbank car accident lawyer understands how to prove fault in pedestrian accident cases. They’ll show that the driver was negligent—such as speeding, texting, or failing to yield. This is crucial to getting compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Pedestrian safety depends on everyone following the rules. California’s vehicle codes and new measures like the Daylighting law aim to reduce accidents and save lives. Drivers and pedestrians must remain vigilant, especially in busy cities like Burbank.