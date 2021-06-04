Online Pokies – Find Out the Highest Paying Pokies In The New Zealands

Did you know that the biggest jackpot ever won on pokies in an online casino was 13.2 million Pounds? The prize was won in the UK in 2015 on the Mega Moolah slot machine and is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. Mega Moolah is a 5 reel, 25 payline online pokies. What would you do if you won such a huge amount of money? Start dreaming because these kinds of jackpots are waiting for you in the best pokies casino!

On this page we give tips on how to win money at pokies and answer the most frequently asked questions about pokies and slot machines in online casinos. If you’re still not convinced, you can learn more about online pokies and the trusted casino to play them at by clicking here.

Is online gambling safe?

If you want to take a gamble and deposit your money in an online casino, then of course you want to be sure that your security is guaranteed. Therefore, before you start gambling, make sure you have researched the points below:

Are the games developed by a reliable software developer?

Reliable game providers include: Netent, Play’n GO, Microgaming, Thunderkick, Quickspin and Big Time Gaming.

Does the casino comply with the conditions of the privacy legislation?

It is of great importance to know what data of yours is stored by the online casino and why and in addition what data is shared with third parties.

Do slot machines work with a “Random Number Generator” (RNG for short)?

The RNG is the Random Number Generator. This gives you the guarantee that slot machine results, as well as those of other games such as online roulette and online blackjack, are generated randomly and are not influenced by the online casino.

Are there any negative online reviews about the online casino or about a particular casino game?

Casino reviews are the best way to find the best gambling sites and the best pokies games.

Free pokies High Stakes

Of course, we all want to have a big payout and we all want to be the next big jackpot winner. But how do you become one? Is there a golden formula or a strategy you can follow? Can I play for free? Should you bet high or should you bet low? Here are tips and the answers to the most frequently asked questions when it comes to playing online pokies.

How can you win more on pokies?

The outcome of a spin on a pokie or video slot is random every time because the casinos operate through a Random Number Generator. So there is no way to control your luck or that you can determine the outcome of the casino. What you can do is find a slot with a high RTP (Return to Player) ratio. The RTP is similar to the payout percentage of the entire online casino: it informs you of the payout percentage of the specific slot of your choice. For the RTP, it looks at what percentage of all the money wagered on that slot machine was won in a given period.

For example: If you spin 100 spins of $1 per spin on a slot machine with an RTP of 90% then you could expect to get about $90 back in winnings.

There are plenty of pokies with a high RTP and they are not hard to find. The RTP for any slot machine at a reliable online casino can be found in the game rules of the particular slot machine. It’s not the only information out there about how well a particular slot pays out: online blogs are on alert and if a particular casino slot pays out poorly then it will certainly be written about.

Tip: Online pokies have a higher RTP than pokies in a land based casino. In land-based casinos, they have an RTP between 70% and 90% with very few games above 92%. For online casinos it is higher: avoid online games with a poor RTP below 94%. The best, and especially the newer online games, have an RTP of 96% or higher.

What is the best bet on a slot machine?

The best bet on a slot machine is the bet that matches the money you have deposited. Make sure your bets are not too high so that you do not run out of money too quickly. We recommend keeping the following points in mind while playing online pokies:

Decide in advance how much money you want to spend in the online casino. The amount varies from person to person and you need to determine for yourself how much you can afford to comfortably play with and lose without getting into trouble in any other aspect of your life.

Know when to stop! We recommend setting a deposit and loss limit for yourself. This prevents you from losing your entire bankroll and can help protect your winnings. When you reach 50% profit you can decide to quit and cash out a nice amount, by continuing to play you run the risk of losing all your money again.

Rather play pokies with more frequent, smaller payouts rather than those that pay out larger amounts less frequently.

Take your time and play slower; when you take your time playing online pokies and play slower you will enjoy your money longer. If you spin the reels 200 times per hour you will lose half of what you would lose if you spun 400 times per hour.

Avoid the “autospin” feature. If you do want to play on autoplay make sure that the autoplay is set to turn off if you are on a losing streak. If you don’t, you can expect your bankroll to be gone in a matter of minutes.

Don’t play too long: payout percentages of online casinos determine that the longer you play, the greater the benefit to the casino. Experienced players therefore recommend that a playing session should last no more than 2 hours. This does not mean that you play for 2 hours uninterrupted but includes short breaks here and there.

Tip! There are many myths about what the best slot strategy is and how to outsmart the casino. Make sure you have researched these myths before applying your strategy and make sure you try out your strategy by playing for free before depositing your own money in a real money casino.

Do you have the same chance of winning with low stakes?

Yes with lower stakes you have the same chance of winning as on high stakes pokies, after all: the Random Number Generator ensures that every spin has the same chance of winning.

Tip: Choose simple pokies with fewer lines and fewer special effects or bonus features; simpler pokies are easier to oversee and with fewer lines, features and bonus reels you are more likely to spin a winning combination.

Do pokies pay out more when you bet higher?

Higher stakes payout more than lower stakes but your chances of winning are the same. Higher wagers may therefore also mean that your casino balance will soon be back to zero. Always match your bet amount with your deposit amount and the casino bonus you have received. For example if it is $50 and $50 is your total play amount then $100, if you bet high for example $5 per spin then there is a chance that after 20 spins your entire $100 will be played down to $0. You will enjoy your $100 longer with lower bets per spin.

What are the Best Paying Pokies Online?

The best paying pokies online are definitely the progressive slot machines. A progressive slot machine is one that is played from multiple online casinos. Each wager contributes a little bit to the huge jackpot that is attached to these progressive games. These jackpots often run into millions of dollars! Doesn’t everyone dream of becoming a millionaire? This is your chance because there are big jackpots to be won in one of the many progressive jackpot pokies games available in online casinos.

Tip: To win a progressive jackpot you often have to bet the maximum bet amount. They pay out relatively less often than online pokies with a fixed jackpot. Progressive pokies are therefore not for players with a smaller budget or for beginners.

Playing pokies with a mobile

The best gambling sites nowadays allow you to play all the best pokies mobile. The online mobile casino you can visit whenever and wherever you want; all you need is a tablet or a smartphone and a (mobile) internet connection. The pokies are available on your cell phone or your tablet and the mobile casino offers the same great online casino bonuses as the online casino. To play the pokies on your mobile it is convenient to download the online casino app.