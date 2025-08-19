Noda, the open banking platform redefining how businesses get paid, has expanded its reach to over 2,000 banks across 28 countries — enabling merchants to connect with more than 100 million bank account holders in Europe.

From small businesses and creators to global digital platforms, Noda makes it easy to accept direct payments, with no cards, no chargebacks, and no delays.

In 2024 alone, the platform supported thousands of merchants in optimising their payment flows, cutting transaction costs, and delivering frictionless user experiences.

Our mission is simple: to make fast, secure bank payments available to everyone,” said Michael Bystrov, Chief Revenue Officer at Noda, “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and even more excited about what’s coming.

Noda’s recent growth includes:

Bank connectivity in 28 European countries — including the UK, Germany, the Baltics, Spain, and France

30,000+ individual bank branches covered

QR code payments, hosted links, and instant bank transfers for both online and in-store businesses

This year, Noda launched QR codes for in-store payments. Success stories include Glasgow-based barber-shop Barber Browns, Brazilian meat corner Double Deli in London, and children learning centre Mathnasium Glasgow South. Here is what our customers have been saying:

“Our customers really enjoy this smooth payment experience. It’s flexible, quick and easy, and the setup is minimal – we only need our phone and Noda’s dashboard to generate a QR code.” – Donna Brow, the owner at Barber Browns.

“The first week we added Noda, it was honestly surprising how quickly people started using it. It’s straightforward – people just get it.” – Kelly Ferreira, the owner at Double Deli.

“We wanted to remove payment stress for our families – and for our team. Noda made it easy to modernise how we get paid.” – Saqib Rehman, director at Mathnasium Glasgow South.

With integrations across e-commerce, mobility, health & wellness, gaming, and even on-the-go services like food trucks and salons, Noda is rapidly becoming the go-to choice for merchants looking to future-proof their payments.

Looking ahead to 2026, Noda is focused on expanding its footprint in retail and services, unlocking new use cases in physical commerce and micro-merchants.

