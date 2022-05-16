Melbet India Review – Check Out Our Analysis on The Company’s App and Site

Melbet perfect for Indian Bettors

India is a country of risk-takers, and many people are fond of gambling. There’s even a movie about it!

Melbet, founded in 1994, is among the oldest and most trusted sports betting sites in India. It is included in reliable sources; such is the case in this list of Indian sports betting sites of recent years. Originally started as a sportsbook, it has expanded its operations to other games like poker and casino. It also offers bookmaker deals & live casino games.

Today, we will review the Melbet App for India, the software, gaming options, payment methods & more. Both versions are equally good, with no significant differences between them except that they have different looking icons on their user interface (UI). Let’s begin:

Melbet App – Play directly from your mobile device!

Melbet app is the most popular user-friendly mobile App for sports betting globally. The App was launched in 2013, and it has been available for iOS and Android devices since 2017. The bookmaker is permitted in India, owned by Turkia Ltd and operated by Pelican Entertainment Ltd.

The App includes helpful features: ‘My Account’, where you can view your profile details and make deposits/withdrawals using mobile wallets such as Paytm & Mobikwik; ‘Betting History’, where you can check all your past bets & winnings; and ‘My Bets’ where you can have a look at your current bets.

The App is designed to deliver a fantastic gaming experience on your mobile device with its clean interface and easy-to-use features. You can play all types of games like football, cricket, tennis & many more without any hassle.

What do you need to know – Why should you download it?

The Melbet App allows you to place bets on your favourite sports and compete against other players worldwide. You can choose from a wide range of options, including soccer, tennis, golf, basketball, and many others. The application also provides live streaming of matches, so you will never miss any action!

Additionally, contacting the support center is even easier since you can schedule a call and solve your questions at the moment that is more convenient for you.

Is your device an android? – How to install the app

You can easily download the Melbet app from their official website and install it on your phone without any issues. Please, keep in mind that currently, it is not available on Google Play and that you should avoid any other source but the official one.

For having a successful install, follow these simple steps:

Check if your Android version is 4.1 +

Have a good internet connection: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Modem, etc.

The file size will be 35MB, make sure you have the space available.

Go to settings and tap on “Security”, then “allow” – this will enable your device to download from another source that is not Google Play.

Go to the official Melbet website: https://melbets.in/app/

Click on “Download Android App”

Open the folder where your downloads are stored (usually in “Downloads”)

Tap on the “Melbet App (.apk)” file

It will start downloading automatically, then wait until it’s done downloading before opening it again.

Create an account, select the payment of your preference and start with your bets.

Once your account has been created successfully without any issues whatsoever, you’ll be able to access all the options available within this application without any problems whatsoever!

Is your device an iPhone or an iPad? – How to download and install the app

If you are an iPhone or an iPad owner, you can also use the Melbet application. It is available for free for both sports betting and casino games. It is easy to download and install, as you can see below:

Check if your device is a 9.3+ iOS version.

Make sure to have a good internet connection: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Modem, etc

The file size will be 90,4 MB. Make sure you have the space available.

Using your favourite browser, go to https://melbets.in/app/

Click on “Download for iOS”

Create an account

Click on the app store icon

Once it is downloaded, find the Melbet icon on your device and tap to start betting!

Bet Types available on Melbet App

With the Melbet Mobile App, you can enjoy all of the same bonuses and features as on the main version of the site. It will be easy to bet on sports; you have to choose your favourite sport or event and place the bet.

Wondering what types of bets support the Melbet App? You can choose from cricket, football, eSports, tennis, live events and any other sport; you just have to search for it. You can choose between “pre-match” and “live bets” in an effortless way:

Select a specific event

Decide on a type of bet: Ordinary Express System (multi-way)

Indicate how much money you want to bet

Add a forecast to the coupon

As you can see, it is just like the desktop version but from the comfort of your mobile device!

Banking Options on Melbet App

You will find the player’s wallet in the top right corner of your mobile’s screen. This feature will make it easier for you to manage your money without logging into your computer or going online. You can easily make deposits or withdrawals by using any of the following methods:

Visa or MasterCard,

Electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Jeton Wallet, UPI, PayTM)

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin).

The only thing you need to have in mind is that the minimum deposit amount is 300 rupees.

Melbet Site

Melbet’s site is easy to navigate – there aren’t any unnecessary bells and whistles that distract you from what you want: betting opportunities. You can easily place bets with just one click on your favourite sport or event – it’s as simple as that!

What offers can you find?

The website has many different special offers, including welcome bonuses and promotions.

Melbet welcomes all new players with a generous welcome bonus on their first deposit. It is known for being one of the best offers in India in terms of casino bonuses. You can get 100% Up To ₹8,000.

Nevertheless, most promos are related to casino games and not to sportsbooks. For instance, after your first deposit, the platform offers 50 free spins on Starburst, which can be used on any slot in the casino!

Sports you can bet on Melbet

Suppose you are looking for a sportsbook that offers a wide range of betting options. In that case, Melbet is the place to go since the platform allows players to bet on around 30 different sports.

The site has a simple interface that makes it easy for players to quickly navigate their website and place their bets. There is something for everyone at Melbet.

Anyway, some of the sports you will find are: Cricket, football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, table tennis, handball, American football, esports, archery, athletics, Rules, badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, bicycle racing, billiards, boxing, canoe racing, chess, darts, diving, equestrianism, fencing, field hockey, floorball, futsal, Gaelic football, golf, greyhound racing, gymnastics, horse racing, among others.

Melbet is one of India’s best cricket betting options for those who love cricket since it includes everyone’s favourite Indian Premier League and other events such as the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Melbet also offers live streaming of all major domestic and international matches. If you want to watch your favourite team play at home or go, this is a great way to do it.

VIP members

You can become a VIP member of Melbet by simply playing real-money games. This action means it is primarily available for the casino version of the platform. You will get exclusive offers, higher Rakeback percentages and other benefits by being a member of this programme.

There are eight levels in the loyalty programme. The top-level is platinum. You start from Level 1 (copper) and gradually move up by playing more real-money games.

Each level offers different types of benefits. For example, if you are at copper level, your Rakeback percentage would be 15%. However, if you are at the silver level, your Rakeback percentage would be 20%.

You will also get 24/7 customer support through email or phone calls if you need any help regarding payment methods or other technical issues with the software.

Deposits and Withdraws

Melbet offers both Indian rupees (INR) and USD currency payments for all your wagers. To start betting, you can deposit money into your Melbet account by using a credit or debit card, either from Visa or Mastercard; bank transfer from your local bank account or even Paytm wallet, which is also allowed. You can find the options that suit you better!

Suppose you have deposited money into your account via bank transfer. It usually takes up to 24 hours for your funds to be available in your account. Now, suppose you have deposited money via credit card or Paytm wallet. In that case, it will take 2-3 business days for the funds to appear in your account.

Withdrawing funds from Melbet is just as simple as depositing them! It usually takes about 24 hours for withdrawals to process. You can withdraw money using any of the following options: Credit/debit card, Paytm wallet, net banking and UPI.

Summary – How different is the App from the Site?

We have tested both the MelBet website and mobile App and found them very similar in design and functionality.

The mobile app has fewer features than the webpage, but this doesn’t mean it’s not useful at all. In fact, we found it quite helpful because it gives you an overview of everything you need in order to place bets on various events.

We tested out placing a bet on a horse race through both versions. We found no differences in terms of how much time it took for us to place a wager or what information Melbet needed from us when doing so.

The only difference we have found between the App and website is that the mobile version does not have any blog posts or other non-essential features that can be found on the desktop version (such as FAQ). We bet you will have a lot of fun with any version you choose!