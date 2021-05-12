Making Money out of the Sports Industry, It’s not just an Athlete’s Game

If you look at the sports news section of any respectable information outlet you might run into news of a professional athlete signing a multi-million-dollar deal basically making him as rich as anyone can be. Imagine that for a second, one day you’re doing your job, the next day you are offered millions of dollars to continue doing your job, that’s quite a sweet deal if you ask. While it has always been thought that only athletes and people who work tightly in the sports industry can have those big paydays, think again. From online betting on sports, to blogs and even fantasy sports leagues, there are opportunities for mere mortals to make bank with the sports industry as well, here’s how.

Creating a Sports Based Blog

If you like talking about sports, you take pride in knowing stats, scores and all news regarding teams and athletes, you could make some good money off of your passion by starting a blog. If you’re able to come up with great content and build a strong social media presence, then you’ll be able to hit the ground running.

But where is the money to be made here? Easy, if you manage to get enough traffic through your blog, advertisers may pay you to feature their ads on your side. When done to the best of your abilities, bloggers could easily make a living out of doing what they love most, talking about sports. If writing is not your thing, a video blog on any video streaming website will do wonders too. Youtube for example pays video makers money if they get enough views on their videos and according to Forbes Magazine, in 2020 a lot of money was made on Youtube. so it’s your move to make.

How About Sports Video Games

Are you a standout amongst your gaming buddies when it comes to games like Madden, NBA2K or FIFA? Then you might want to take a shot at competitive video game playing. The esport industry is one that is blooming more and more as time goes by and technological advances are an everyday thing. Professional video gaming leagues and tournaments around the world are strongly becoming one of the most important sports industry happenings.

Pro players of games like the previously mentioned can bank serious amounts of money just based on their playing abilities. That added to sponsorship deals from different companies can make anyone a very rich player as long as they can game. If you’re still not as sold, just look into some general scope numbers of the life of an esport player and then you’ll see why it actually pays off to know how to play video games.

Wagering on Sports Games

Wagering money on sports is slowly being teared away from the taboos it came with before. The legalization of sports betting in different states in the United States as well as the globalization of this industry has opened a new outlook into how this once frowned upon business is now seen. Online sportsbooks have slowly but surely geared up in the best way possible to offer avid sports fanatics the chance to make money off the performances of their favorite teams or athletes.

If you feel lucky, on any given day with proper decision making you could be looking at very good cash out as companies that base themselves on the sports industry and event wagering make it a point to cater to every need of the client. A rule of thumb here would be to be as smart as possible with your picks, because even avid sporting experts cannot predict the future.