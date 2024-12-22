By Carole Valette

In today’s environment of rapid and constant change, organisational culture has become a crucial focus. With persistent instability—that some are calling a “permacrisis”—leaders are now responsible not only for business outcomes but also for cultivating a resilient and adaptive culture that can thrive amid ongoing disruptions. Today, the strength of an organisation is often found in its ability to foster an environment where people feel valued, connected, and empowered, regardless of external challenges. But, it’s not straight-forward.

Organisational culture has evolved from static mission statements to a dynamic, living ecosystem that shapes the employee experience and drives success. It is now essential to business, a driving force behind how a company grows and responds to change.

The complex layers of organisational culture

Organisational culture is a shared set of values, beliefs, and behaviours that determine how employees interact and work together. It reflects the company’s identity and provides a framework for operations. If we look at Edgar Schein’s influential model, we see culture as a multi-layered construct, made up of both broad organisational values and more specific subcultures, which can either reinforce or challenge the larger organisational vision.

Unlike strategy or structure, culture is complex and cannot be directly measured or easily changed. It is formed by the attitudes and actions of every employee, from executives to new hires, and influenced by elements such as leadership style, communication, physical workspace, and technology. Its multifaceted nature makes culture difficult to define, and even harder to change, but this complexity also presents opportunities for HR and talent leaders to shape it in ways that support transformation and long-term success.

The connection between culture and transformation

In today’s business landscape, change—whether digital, structural, or strategic—is constant. But, without cultural alignment, change initiatives can fail. Organisations that pursue transformation without considering the cultural impact often face resistance, disengagement, and disappointing results.

Culture forms the foundation of successful transformation by influencing how employees react to change, whether they embrace innovation or prefer the familiar, and how they work together to reach new objectives. Leaders who understand this crucial link between culture and transformation are better equipped to drive effective change. Companies that succeed in a “permacrisis” are those that see culture as a foundation—a common mindset that enables employees to adapt and embrace change. In an adaptable, inclusive culture, employees are encouraged to take risks, innovation is celebrated, and diverse perspectives are not only accepted but actively sought. In such an environment, transformation becomes a natural progression rather than a disruptive force.

Leadership as a catalyst for cultural evolution

Leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping culture. Leaders establish the organisation’s tone, demonstrate desired behaviours, and act as architects of cultural change. That said, effective leadership is not just about top-down commands; it involves fostering a culture in which every employee feels a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Coaching is a valuable tool for developing leaders who can drive cultural transformation. Through coaching, leaders build emotional intelligence, cultural awareness, and the flexibility needed to lead meaningful change. HR and talent leaders can integrate coaching into leadership development, empowering leaders to not only support culture but to actively evolve it in alignment with organisational goals.

The role of technology in culture

In our digital era, technology is an integral part of organisational culture. The tools and platforms companies use for communication, collaboration, and workflow management significantly shape how culture is experienced. Technology can strengthen a positive culture or amplify existing issues, depending on how it is used.

One innovative approach to using technology in cultural transformation is through collective coaching sessions, like co-development hubs. These hubs bring teams together to address complex problems, breaking up silos and improving collaborative skills. By creating spaces for joint problem-solving, organisations can promote a culture of teamwork and continuous learning. HR and talent leaders can leverage these hubs not only to tackle specific challenges but also to build a more connected and agile organisation, empowering teams to share knowledge, support one another, and drive cultural change.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion: The foundation of a healthy culture

No discussion of organisational culture is complete without recognising the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). A culture that truly embraces DEI is one where every employee feels valued and respected. It is a culture that not only accepts differences but actively seeks them out as sources of strength and innovation.

HR and talent leaders must prioritise DEI as an essential part of organisational culture. This means going beyond policies or training sessions to embed DEI in the organisation’s core practices, from recruitment to leadership development and performance measurement.

Organisational culture is the foundation upon which successful, adaptable companies are built. It is a dynamic, evolving force that impacts every aspect of the business. When leaders, HR professionals, and employees work together to foster a positive, inclusive, and resilient culture, they lay the groundwork for sustained success and transformation.

