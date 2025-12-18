Mahindra has long been recognised for its rugged, powerful SUVs, which dominate Indian roads and off-road terrains alike. With the Scorpio N, the brand reaffirmed its expertise in traditional SUV engineering. Now, Mahindra is steering into the electric era with the BE 6, a bold and futuristic SUV built on the cutting-edge INGLO EV platform.

Both vehicles represent different sides of Mahindra’s automotive excellence — one rooted in power and tradition, the other driven by innovation and sustainability. Here’s a detailed look at the engine, dimensions, and performance of the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Mahindra BE 6.

Engine and Powertrain

Mahindra Scorpio N: Rugged and Proven Power

The Mahindra Scorpio N continues the Scorpio legacy with a powerful combination of petrol and diesel engines designed for both urban driving and off-road adventures.

Engine Displacement Power Torque Transmission Drivetrain 2.0L mStallion Turbo Petrol 1,997 cc 149.14 kW (200 PS) @5,000 rpm 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 6MT / 6AT RWD 2.2L mHawk Diesel 2,184 cc 97–128.6 kW (132–175 PS) 300–400 Nm 6MT / 6AT 2WD / 4WD

The Scorpio N’s 4XPLOR Terrain Management System offers selectable drive modes — Normal, Mud & Ruts, Snow, and Sand — along with Shift-on-Fly 4WD for enhanced traction.

Mahindra’s Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) and WATT’s Link Rear Suspension deliver improved ride comfort and stability across terrains.

Mahindra BE 6: Electrifying Performance

The Mahindra BE 6, part of Mahindra’s all-electric “Born Electric” range, replaces combustion engines with cutting-edge battery and motor technology.

Battery Motor Power Torque Range (MIDC) 0–100 km/h Drivetrain 59 kWh / 79 kWh 170–210 kW 380 Nm Up to 683 km 6.7 seconds RWD

The BE 6 offers instant torque, adaptive regenerative braking (L0–L3), and multi-drive modes — Range, Normal, Everyday, Race, and Snow. Its dual-motor AWD configuration (available in higher trims) ensures balanced traction and handling.

Mahindra’s Intelligent Adaptive Suspension adjusts damping in real-time, providing the BE 6 with superior ride quality and cornering precision.

Dimensions and Size

Specification Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra BE 6 Length 4,662 mm 4,371 mm Width 1,917 mm 1,907 mm Height 1,857 mm 1,627 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,775 mm Ground Clearance 187 mm 207–222 mm Turning Radius 5.4 m 5.5 m

The Scorpio N, with its tall profile and body-on-frame construction, delivers a commanding SUV stance and superior visibility. Its larger dimensions and ladder-frame architecture make it perfect for rugged terrains and towing applications.

The BE 6, in contrast, features a monocoque platform optimised for aerodynamics. Despite being shorter, its coupe-style roofline and extended wheelbase give it a sleek yet spacious cabin.

Performance and Driving Dynamics

Mahindra Scorpio N: Toughness Meets Comfort

The Scorpio N has been engineered for a variety of driving conditions. Its 4XPLOR drivetrain ensures power delivery to all wheels when needed, while Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Assist provide confidence on steep slopes.

The combination of FDD suspension, Penta-link rear axle, and hydraulic bushings ensures the SUV maintains composure on uneven roads. Whether on highways or trails, the Scorpio N’s chassis setup delivers both strength and stability.

Performance Highlights:

Top speed: ~175 km/h.

~175 km/h. Fuel tank capacity: 57 litres.

57 litres. Fuel economy: Up to 16 km/l (diesel).

Up to 16 km/l (diesel). Towing capacity: ~2 tonnes.

Mahindra BE 6: The Future of SUV Dynamics

The BE 6 offers an entirely new driving experience powered by its INGLO platform. This EV architecture is designed for agility, balance, and instant acceleration.

It features brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire technology, as well as a 50:50 weight distribution between axles for enhanced stability at high speeds. Its adjustable regenerative braking mimics engine braking when needed, ensuring energy recovery and driver control.

The BE 6’s low centre of gravity, combined with its dual motor setup, allows it to handle corners with precision while maintaining SUV stability.

Performance Highlights:

Top speed: 180+ km/h.

180+ km/h. Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. Range: Up to 683 km (MIDC-certified).

Up to 683 km (MIDC-certified). Charging: 20–80% in 20 minutes via a 180 kW DC fast charger.

Safety and Structure

Both vehicles uphold Mahindra’s reputation for safety, though they approach it differently.

Scorpio N Safety Highlights:

5-star Global NCAP rating.

6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Traction Control.

Hill Descent Control, TPMS, and Driver Drowsiness Detection.

ADAS Level 2 (on top variants): Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

BE 6 Safety Highlights:

7 airbags, including a driver knee airbag.

Level 2+ ADAS with 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Reinforced BIW structure capable of absorbing 400 kJ of impact energy.

Driver Monitoring System (EyeDentity) for fatigue and attention tracking.

Secure360 camera system with real-time surveillance.

Final Thoughts

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra BE 6 represent two distinct eras of Mahindra’s engineering brilliance.

The Scorpio N is a symbol of rugged dependability, perfect for those who value mechanical power, off-road capability, and traditional SUV strength.

The BE 6 symbolises the future — sleek, electrified, intelligent, and sustainable, offering a glimpse of Mahindra’s forward-thinking vision.

In essence, the Scorpio N stands tall as Mahindra’s heritage icon, while the BE 6 drives the brand boldly into the electric age — together defining what strength meeting sustainability truly looks like.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



