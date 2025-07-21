Lyca Mobile Portugal has announced a major expansion of its services in Portugal, reporting record growth in the prepaid market alongside significant increases in mobile data usage among customers. The mobile virtual network operator has achieved substantial growth in average data consumption per user between January and June 2025.

The growth comes as Lyca Mobile has received two nationally recognized awards this year: Product of the Year for its recently launched physical eSIM, and Best Choice 2025 in the category of “No-Contract Mobile Tariffs.” These accolades underscore the company’s successful strategy of offering competitive and accessible positioning focused on transparent and personalized plans.

The results demonstrate that Portuguese consumers are placing greater value on simple, effective, and tailor-made mobile solutions, as outlined in the company’s market analysis. The company’s focus on flexibility without compromising quality has resonated with local customers seeking alternatives to traditional contract-based services.

Record Growth in Prepaid Market

Lyca Mobile’s expansion in the prepaid market represents growth in the Portuguese telecommunications sector. The company has captured increased market share by focusing on transparent pricing and personalized service offerings.

The growth in prepaid services reflects consumer interest in flexible mobile plans. Portuguese customers are seeking mobile plans that offer transparency and the ability to manage costs without long-term commitments.

The substantial rise in average data consumption per user indicates that customers are choosing Lyca Mobile for both basic mobile services and data-intensive activities. This increased usage demonstrates customer satisfaction with network quality and service reliability.

Award-Winning Product Innovation

The company’s recognition with two national awards highlights its commitment to innovation in mobile services. The Product of the Year award for its recently launched physical eSIM demonstrates Lyca Mobile Portugal’s ability to deliver cutting-edge technology that meets modern consumer needs.

The physical eSIM technology represents an advancement in mobile connectivity, offering customers greater flexibility in managing their mobile services. This innovation allows users to switch between different mobile plans and services more easily.

The Best Choice 2025 award in the “No-Contract Mobile Tariffs” category recognizes the company’s approach to transparent pricing and flexible service offerings. This recognition validates the company’s strategy of providing clear, straightforward mobile plans without the complexity often associated with traditional telecommunications services.

Company Leadership on Market Performance

António Arnaut, Country Manager Portugal at Lyca Mobile, emphasized the company’s strategic approach to the Portuguese market. “The growth in our market share shows that Portuguese consumers are placing greater value on simple, effective, and tailor-made solutions — just like the ones we offer. With our Lyca Boss plans and a clear strategy for differentiation, Lyca Mobile is earning the trust of those looking for flexibility without compromising on quality,” Arnaut stated.

The Lyca Boss plans represent the company’s flagship offering in the Portuguese market, designed to provide customers with comprehensive mobile services while maintaining the flexibility that has become central to the brand’s appeal. These plans are specifically tailored to meet the needs of Portuguese consumers who value transparency and control over their mobile expenses.

The success of the Lyca Boss plans demonstrates that there is significant demand in the Portuguese market for mobile services that combine competitive pricing with high-quality service delivery. The plans offer customers the ability to access modern mobile services without the long-term commitments typically associated with traditional mobile contracts.

Summer Communication Campaign

This summer, Lyca Mobile will further promote its Lyca Boss plans with a new communication phase focused on the concept of simplicity and total freedom. These values are central to the experience the company aims to deliver to Portuguese consumers.

The campaign will emphasize the key benefits that have driven the company’s growth: transparent pricing, flexible service options, and high-quality network performance. By focusing on simplicity and freedom, the campaign aims to reach Portuguese consumers who are seeking alternatives to traditional mobile service models.

The timing of the campaign coincides with the summer period when many consumers review their mobile service options and consider switching to providers that offer better value and flexibility. The campaign will build on the momentum created by the company’s recent awards and market growth.

Mobile Data Usage Trends

The significant increase in mobile data usage among Lyca Mobile customers reflects growing mobile consumption patterns in Portugal. Customers are using mobile data for streaming, social media, work-related activities, and other data-intensive applications.

This increased usage demonstrates that customers trust the network quality and are comfortable using Lyca Mobile Portugal for their primary mobile data needs. The growth in data consumption also indicates that the company’s network infrastructure is successfully supporting higher usage levels without compromising service quality.

The trend toward increased data usage is particularly significant for mobile virtual network operators, as it demonstrates that customers view the service as suitable for their primary mobile needs rather than as a secondary or backup option.

Market Position and Competitive Strategy

Lyca Mobile Portugal’s success in the prepaid market demonstrates the effectiveness of its competitive positioning. The company has differentiated itself by focusing on transparency, flexibility, and customer service quality rather than competing solely on price.

The company’s approach of offering personalized plans designed for an increasingly digital and demanding audience has proven successful in attracting Portuguese consumers who value control over their mobile expenses. This positioning has allowed Lyca Mobile to compete effectively against both traditional carriers and other mobile virtual network operators.

The two national awards received this year provide additional validation of the company’s market position and service quality. These recognitions help build brand credibility and trust among Portuguese consumers who may be considering switching from traditional mobile service providers.

Future Growth Plans

The record growth and industry recognition position Lyca Mobile Portugal well for continued expansion in the Portuguese market. The company’s success with the Lyca Boss plans and its award-winning product innovations provide a strong foundation for future growth initiatives.

The upcoming summer communication campaign represents an opportunity to build on the current momentum and reach additional Portuguese consumers who are seeking flexible, transparent mobile service options. The campaign’s focus on simplicity and freedom aligns with the values that have driven the company’s success to date.

The company’s ability to achieve record growth while maintaining service quality and earning industry recognition demonstrates a sustainable approach to market expansion. This balance between growth and quality positions Lyca Mobile Portugal for continued success in the competitive Portuguese telecommunications market.

Industry Recognition and Customer Trust

The combination of market growth and industry awards demonstrates that Lyca Mobile Portugal has successfully built trust with both customers and industry observers. The Product of the Year award for the physical eSIM shows recognition for innovation, while the Best Choice 2025 award reflects customer satisfaction with service quality.

These awards provide third-party validation of the company’s service quality and innovation capabilities. For Portuguese consumers considering their mobile service options, these recognitions offer additional confidence in choosing Lyca Mobile Portugal as their mobile service provider.

The record growth in the prepaid market, combined with increased data usage and industry recognition, demonstrates Lyca Mobile’s position in the Portuguese telecommunications sector, with continued focus on customer acquisition and service quality.

