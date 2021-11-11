Lion’s Mane Capsules Versus Powder: Which One Should You Choose?

Hericium erinaceus, better known as lion’s mane mushrooms, are famous for their appearance, which resembles the king of the jungle’s mane. In Asia, lion’s mane mushrooms are a popular delicacy used for medicinal and culinary reasons. These mushrooms are linked with a vast array of benefits, including:

Reduced anxiety and depression

Better immune function

Enhanced cognitive function

Improved heart health

Management of diabetes symptoms

These days, it is possible to enjoy lion’s mane in powder or capsule form. Each one has its benefits and downsides, which we analyze in this article.

What Are Lion’s Mane Capsules?

It is a product featuring organic lion’s mane powder inside a capsule. Most brands use cellulose to create their capsules since it is a vegan-friendly ingredient. The plus points of lion’s mane capsules include:

Convenience and Ease of Use: Consuming a capsule is as simple as swallowing one with water or any other beverage. As each capsule contains a pre-measured amount of powder, you know precisely how much you’re using each time.

No Taste: Not everyone is a fan of how lion’s mane mushroom powder tastes! Therefore, many people prefer the tasteless nature of capsules.

Size: If you’re traveling, you can bring a bottle of capsules with you and take them on the go. It is even possible to pack a couple of servings to tide you over.

However, capsules are not always the perfect solution. Here are some downsides:

Cost: In general, capsules cost a fair bit more than powder due to the convenience.

Discomfort: Not everyone likes swallowing pills. In fact, some people hate the feeling. Unfortunately, if you fall into this category, you’re better off steering clear of capsules!

Lack of Versatility: There is only one way to consume lion’s mane capsules. There is no possibility of mixing it into recipes etc. Unless, of course, you open the capsule to use the powder. However, you might as well save money by purchasing the powder itself!

What Is Lion’s Mane Powder?

When lion’s mane is cultivated, manufacturers dry the mushroom and grind it into a fine powder. This powder is included in capsules, but you can also purchase just the powder itself. It has quite a few advantages over its capsule counterpart, including:

Lower Cost: You can save a significant amount of money by choosing powder above capsules. Indeed, by the standard of ‘superfood’ supplement pricing, lion’s mane powder offers excellent value in most cases.

Recipes: As it is a powder, you have the option to add it to your favorite food or drink. Alternatively, include it in a fantastic recipe with the added benefits of lion’s mane mushroom! Some people create pizzas and even desserts with the powder!

Long-Term Usage: You can find bulk containers of powder with over 200 servings! Usually, the container has a screw-on lid, allowing for a secure form of storage.

However, despite the benefits, including the lower price, there are a few problems associated with lion’s mane powder, including:

Inconvenience: You have to measure how much powder you want to ensure you’re consuming the right amount. Also, the process of mixing it into a drink could prove messy.

Taste: The flavor of lion’s mane powder is a little too intense and unusual for some palates.

Unfamiliarity: Lion’s mane powder can look intimidating to the novice. However, once you get used to consuming the supplement and feel the benefits, it will become one of your favorites.

Which One Should I Use: Lion’s Mane Capsules or Powder?

Realistically, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ lion’s mane product, as long as it comes from a reputable brand. If you are on a budget, it is probably best to stick with the powder as it is significantly cheaper in the long run. You should also look to buy powder if you like the taste of lion’s mane and want to add it to recipes.

Lion’s mane capsules are a better option if you want to use the supplement on the move and don’t like the idea of mixing it into food or drink. It is also a great option if you want the mushroom benefits but don’t particularly enjoy the taste.

In general, a serving size is between 1,000mg and 2000mg. If you’re new to lion’s mane mushrooms, try the smaller amount first to see how it affects you. Increase your intake gradually until you’re happy with the effects. However, there is usually no need to go beyond 2,000mg a day.