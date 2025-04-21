Kiwitaxi, a global private transfer service operating in over 100 countries, has introduced its new Chauffeur Hire Service. The service is now available in key destinations across Europe, the UK, and other international markets.

The launch responds to growing demand for customizable and flexible transportation solutions. Travelers can now book a car with a professional driver by the hour, enabling door-to-door service tailored to their itinerary.

The global travel industry continues to evolve, with convenience and personalization becoming key expectations. According to Statista, the global chauffeur hire market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2027. A 2024 McKinsey report also highlights that 67% of business travelers now prefer flexible, on-demand transport options over traditional car rentals.

Kiwitaxi’s Chauffeur Hire Service allows travelers to book a vehicle and driver for a defined period, without the need for a fixed route. The assigned driver remains available throughout the booking, giving passengers the freedom to make unplanned stops, adjust timing, or change destinations on the go.

A long layover can turn into a short city visit, a stop at a local café, or a walk through a neighborhood. Group travelers benefit from consistent coordination with one vehicle and driver for the duration of the trip. For business travelers, the service adds continuity between meetings and helps reduce time spent navigating transport logistics in unfamiliar locations.

“Travellers are increasingly looking for private, flexible transport that adapts to their route.” said Marie Borisova, CEO at Kiwitaxi. “So we decided to make it happen — responding to customer needs is at the core of what we do, this felt like a natural next step.”

Kiwitaxi Chauffeur Hire Service is now available in major cities, popular tourist destinations, and regional locations worldwide. Rentals start from three hours and can be extended to full-day or multi-day formats. Travelers can choose from a wide range of vehicle classes, including standard sedans, premium vans, and minibuses. Optional extras, such as child seats and bottled water, are available upon request. Each booking inquiry is reviewed individually by the Kiwitaxi team and followed up with a personalized offer. To ensure availability, the company recommends placing bookings at least 48 hours in advance.

The Chauffeur Hire Service complements Kiwitaxi’s existing range of flexible travel formats, which also includes one-way and return transfers. All services are supported in multiple languages and backed by a dedicated customer care team.

Kiwitaxi is a private transportation and airport transfer service operating in over 100 countries. The company provides fixed-route transfers and chauffeur hire services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, Kiwitaxi has served over one million passengers worldwide.

To learn more or book a service, visit kiwitaxi.com

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



