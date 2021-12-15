Keeping Your Hybrid Cloud Secure

Using a Hybrid cloud to handle your day-to-day business tasks, heavier workloads, IaaS or SaaS applications, and just about any other functions you can imagine is only part of the appeal of using this type of cloud configuration. Migrating infrastructure to the cloud while maintaining some of it on-premises might be the bread and butter of a hybrid cloud’s function, but it can offer so much more. Sadly, the unfortunate reality of cybersecurity threats can loom over even the most secure organizations. Therefore, maintaining the security and integrity of your hybrid cloud means you need to seriously address threats head-on. Here are a few ways to keep your hybrid cloud secure.

Encryption

The first step to strong cloud security is encrypting your data as you migrate it to the cloud. Security should be a proactive endeavor. Preparing yourself before an attack means taking a multi-layered approach to your security to adapt to changing business needs and a streamlined approach to running workloads in different environments. Data encryption is an essential part of that proactive preparation process. Encryption merely means data gets scrambled into inaccessible information by a secret code, especially while it’s moving from one place to another. Encrypted data helps keep information confidential, authentic, and maintains its integrity. Encrypting your data as it migrates to the cloud means that only your users can access it once it hits the cloud provider’s system. This is a good way to keep it safe and secure as it travels or while your employees access it.

Identity and Access Management

Identity and access management (IAM) essentially just controls access to your cloud’s resources for your users. It’s crucial to any organization using cloud resources. To begin with, IAM reduces risk during migration. A lot of things can happen to files during cloud migration, so encryption and quality IAM help prevent possible issues. IAM lets you control the level of privilege users have when accessing files and reinforce your security across multiple layers.

Security Software Integration

Sometimes the best way to bolster your organization’s security is to implement some sort of security software solution or suite that handles some of the finer details of securing your cloud. A powerful cloud security suite can easily integrate into your existing infrastructure. Securing applications, containers, your network, and every other pertinent aspect of your cloud is handled by the software as you integrate it into your normal cybersecurity routines. You can find any indicators of compromise, detect attacks, and easily investigate potential problems or breaches to your network. Best practices are also key to operating within a cloud environment, and a software solution will provide an automatic assessment for you. That way, you’ll know if you are engaging in operational excellence, have any compliance issues, or need to make any adjustments to your operations.

Engage In Regular Risk Assessment

Every company needs a solid risk assessment strategy. While a hybrid cloud environment offers numerous advantages, it does create a more complex environment which means that risks can become more complex as well. Whether it’s data issues, breaches, compliance problems, or security gaps you need to be able to accurately assess risk. It can be challenging to consistently apply risk assessment strategies to all aspects of your hybrid cloud, so relying on an integrated software solution is a good way to help you engage in regular risk assessment across the board.

Plan For The Future

Planning for the future of your organization’s success ultimately comes down to ensuring you have the tools needed to thrive. Whether you are using containers, containerless solutions, or serverless solutions a hybrid cloud can help you plan for future success. Implementing a hybrid cloud solution allows you to reduce costs (especially on hardware) while providing better support for both a remote workforce and your customers. The scalability of the platform lets you leverage it to accomplish business goals without investing a lot of extra capital. Because of the scalability and flexibility of a hybrid cloud, it will evolve to your business needs rather than needing to add additional services yourself. If you have multiple vendors or suppliers that you use, keeping their information and such on the hybrid cloud is a good way to plan for the future.