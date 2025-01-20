Forex trading has gained massive popularity in recent years, offering traders the opportunity to use leveraged trading while benefiting from lower margin requirements compared to equity markets. This market is also the most liquid in the world, making it ideal for traders seeking to make substantial profits.

But with plenty of currency pairs available for trading, choosing which pair to focus on can be challenging. However, this is imperative for success, as it impacts risk management and profitability. There are three types of currency pairs, including majors, such as EUR/USD; minor currency pairs, like AUD/NZD; and exotic currency pairs, like USD/TRY. Major pairs tend to be the most popular because of their high liquidity and low spreads, and the most traded from this category is the EUR/USD pair. On the other hand, exotic pairs are less liquid, and they generally require experience to be traded.

When starting your journey as a Forex trader, the main step is to evaluate the highest currency in the world. However, you need to go deeper and also understand how currency pairs work and the factors that impact them. This will guide your decision-making so that you can set yourself up for success as a Forex trader. This article explores some of the most important considerations when choosing Forex pairs for trading, so read on!

Trading goals

Your goals play an important role in helping you decide which currency pairs are right for you, and this is because different pairs align with different trading goals and strategies. Suppose your goal is to earn short-term gains via day trading; in this case, highly liquid major currency pairs could be suitable for you because they offer frequent trading opportunities, like USD/EUR.

However, if your goal is to achieve stability and capital preservation, this means you have a long-term strategy, and as a result, it makes more sense to choose less volatile pairs, like minor or major pairs. Given that your goals drive pair selection, it’s essential to take the time to reflect on them, so that you can make the best possible choice.

Market conditions and volatility

Market conditions and volatility can have a major impact on the pair selection. During times of high market volatility, like geopolitical tensions, economic events, or major news releases, some currency pairs experience more significant price fluctuations.

If you’re seeking short-term gain opportunities, you may be drawn to such situations and choose pairs that are active at the time and experiencing price swings. On the other hand, if you prefer stability, it’s likely that you will gravitate towards less volatile major currency pairs.

Trading sessions

The Forex market is open 24 hours a day, five days a week, meaning that the activity in specific currency pairs can be predicted in line with the major world economies’ working days, such as Japan, London, and the US. Essentially, there are four major trading sessions available in the market, including the Sydney session (15:00 – 00:00 EST), the Tokyo session ( 23:30- 08:00 EST), the London session ( 03:00 – 12:00 EST), and the New York session ( 12:00 EST – 17:00 EST).

However, there can be some overlap between the sessions, with Tokyo, Londo, and New York sessions being the most volatile ones. You should focus on understanding the structure of the 24 hours in the forex market and its role in guiding your trading decisions, including the currency pair that’s most suitable for you. For example, USD/JPY generally sees higher volatility in Tokyo and New York sessions.

Spread and transaction costs

The trading costs don’t change only based on each broker but also based on what and when you are trading. When you place a higher number of trades on an instrument at a specific time, the market is more liquid, resulting in lower associated trading costs, especially regarding spread.

When choosing a currency pair in Forex trading, it’s recommended to determine how the potential for swap fees could impact the trade, particularly on Wednesdays, as that is when the swap gets deducted or paid.

Correlation analysis

Currency pairs can indicate positive and negative correlations or no correlation at all. Positive correlations translate into pairs moving in the same direction, while negative correlations mean that they move in opposite directions. Understanding these correlations matters because it helps you mitigate risks and diversify effectively.

For instance, trading highly correlated pairs such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD simultaneously can increase the risk exposure, while trading negatively correlated pairs such as USD/CHF and EUR/USD can hedge positions.

Inflation

Central banks set interest rates to control inflation, and movements in a country’s inflation rate can influence currency pairs. If a country’s central bank believes that prices are moving upwards too fast, it may decide to lift interest rates to slow down the economy for a while.

This is why national inflation data represents an important consideration for Forex traders, as many of them examine it closely to help guide their decisions.

Political factors

In developed nations, independent central banks have received control of interest rate policy from governments to depoliticize decision-making. Government policy can have major implications for inflation; for instance, if it decides to reduce spending and pay down debt, the government may cause the economy to slow down.

On the other hand, if the government decides to increase spending, it may result in an increase in prices.

The bottom line

Choosing the right Forex pair shouldn’t be overlooked, as it plays a massive role in your success as a trader. Different currency pairs have different levels of volatility, and by choosing one that aligns with your risk tolerance, you can decrease the potential for unfavorable price fluctuations, helping preserve your capital.

However, keep in mind that even with careful pair selection, Forex trading comes with risks, and you need to prepare for them and have a strategy in place to help you navigate the market seamlessly. Make sure to arm yourself with a deep understanding of your chosen pairs, as this will allow you to anticipate price movements, make well-informed decisions when trading, and implement effective entry and exit points that improve your overall trading profitability.

