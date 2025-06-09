Omri Hurwitz Media (OHM) continues its meteoric rise in the tech PR landscape, adding notable clients like Miggo, Fetcherr, Vendict, and Bar El Center to its growing roster. This latest expansion cements OHM’s position as a dominant and influential force in the media world, especially within the B2B and tech startup ecosystem.

Modern PR

Since its founding by media strategist Omri Hurwitz, OHM has consistently outpaced competitors through a proprietary approach known as “Modern PR,” which combines earned media, thought leadership, and digital amplification. Recent campaigns have significantly outperformed industry benchmarks in brand awareness and engagement. This level of growth is not coincidental—it’s the result of a refined and replicable strategy.

OHM has consistently delivered results for high-growth companies, helping them achieve meaningful visibility in crowded markets. These additions further highlight the firm’s ability to adapt and deliver across multiple verticals.

Layered Visibility

At the core of OHM’s influence is a strategy built on layered visibility. This means brand awareness through targeted media, transitioning into national coverage, then evolving into thought leadership and executive amplification. Each campaign is tailored to where the client is on their growth journey, with OHM acting as both strategist and amplifier.

The results speak for themselves. OHM campaigns frequently result in significant increases in web traffic, investor awareness, and inbound interest. Clients are featured not only in high-visibility publications but also across LinkedIn, Twitter, and emerging owned media platforms operated by OHM itself.

Founder-Led, People-First Strategy

Omri Hurwitz plays a direct role in the firm’s strategic direction. His belief that “PR is no longer just about press—it’s about influence, distribution, and momentum” informs OHM’s holistic approach. Under his leadership, OHM has focused on storytelling that centers the founder and the mission, not just the product.

Rather than relying solely on conventional media tactics, the team invests in building personal brands, engineering narratives that resonate, and crafting distribution strategies that reach key decision-makers.

A Competitive Edge in a Noisy Market

With hundreds of PR firms vying for attention, OHM has established itself as a category leader. Its edge lies in execution, measurability, and integration. From custom LinkedIn strategies to paid amplification, OHM ensures that every piece of content is part of a larger growth engine.

Its performance-based service tiers and proprietary media assets give clients a competitive advantage that few agencies can match. OHM is not just a vendor—it is a strategic partner invested in long-term outcomes.

Looking Ahead

For clients like Miggo, Fetcherr, Vendict, and Bar El Center, the benefits are immediate. They gain access to a multidisciplinary team, proven media channels, and a strategy-first approach that has helped dozens of startups break through the noise.

As OHM continues to grow, it is moving beyond traditional PR into becoming a modern media operator. With in-house platforms, influencer networks, and media investments, the company is well on its way to redefining what a PR powerhouse looks like in 2025.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

