How to View Trades on MT4 Without Getting Confused

As a trader, learning how to view trades on MT4 can sometimes feel like a challenge; there is so much to learn, from the many charts on the screen to the buttons. But once you know where things are, everything becomes easier.

MT4 is designed to help you follow your trades in a simple way. With a few easy steps, you can check what is happening in your trading account without stress. This guide will help you understand how to view trades on MT4 in a clear and simple way, even if you are just starting.

Know Where the Trade Window Is

When you want to learn how to view trades on MT4, the first thing is to find the trade window. This window shows your running trades and your account details.

You can open it by pressing “Ctrl + T” on your keyboard or by clicking the “terminal” button at the bottom of the platform. Once it opens, you will see tabs that help you follow what your trades are doing at any moment.

Check Your Open Trades Tab

To understand how to see current trades on MT4, look at the tab named “trade.” This tab shows all trades that are still running. You will see numbers for profit, stop loss, and take profit. Checking this tab helps you keep track of your active positions.

When you know how to view trades on MT4 through this tab, watching your trading progress becomes easier and less confusing.

Find Your Closed Trades in History

If you want to check old trades, click on the “history” tab. This is where you learn how to check trades on MT4 that have already ended. This tab shows your past wins, losses, and balance changes. It also helps you use MT4 trade history to understand what you did right or wrong.

If you want to go deeper, you can even learn how to open trades on history MT4 to review details of every past order.

Learn What Each Column Means to Understand How to View Trades on MT4

Every column in MT4 has a meaning, and learning them helps you better understand how to view trades on MT4. You will see columns like “time,” “order,” “size,” “type,” and “stop loss.”

Each one tells you something important. Once you understand these terms, reading your open or closed trades becomes very easy. Furthermore, it helps you avoid mistakes when checking details.

Refresh the Page to Update Results

Sometimes, MT4 does not update automatically, so refreshing helps. Right-click on the “history” tab and choose “refresh.” This makes your trade information show the latest results. This step is helpful when reviewing how to view trades on MT4 after completing or adjusting a trade.

On top of that, it always provides you with the correct numbers without delays, which is essential for fast decisions.

How to View Trades on MT4: Use Simple Chart Tools to Track Trades

Many traders like seeing their trades on the chart. You can do this by right-clicking on the chart and choosing MT4 show trade history on chart. This helps you follow where trades opened and closed.

It makes understanding how to view trades on MT4 easier because you can analyze everything visually. This tool works well when checking your habits and planning better trades in the future.

Wrapping up

Learning how to view trades on MT4 does not have to be a challenging process. With the above article, you can follow your trades easily and trade with confidence. Once you have fully understood how to view trades on MT4, you will have full control of your trading journey.

