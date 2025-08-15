There’s something magical about setting off on a cross-country trip in a campervan. One morning, you wake up to ocean views, the next, you’re standing on red outback soil. Every turn brings something new, and best of all, you get to set your own pace and change your plans whenever you feel like it.

But that freedom also comes with a few challenges. Western Australia is massive, and the long stretches between stops can catch you off guard. You’ll need to think about fuel, where you’ll sleep, and make sure you’ve packed the essentials. Without a solid plan, your dream trip can quickly become stressful.

If you’re after reliable campervan hire in Perth, Home On The Road makes off-grid travel simple with vans designed for comfort, convenience, and adventure. In this guide, we’ll take you step-by-step through planning your campervan trip so you can travel confidently, dodge common mistakes, and focus on what really matters — enjoying the journey.

Pick the Right Campervan & Plan Your Route

The campervan you choose will set the tone for your entire trip. It’s not just a way to get from place to place; it’s your bedroom, kitchen, and storage space rolled into one. Pick the right one, and your journey will be smooth, comfortable, and stress-free. Pick the wrong one, and you could end up cramped, unprepared, and spending more than you planned.

Here’s what you should consider when choosing a campervan:

Sleeping setup: Make sure the bed is comfortable and the sleeping space suits your travel group. You’ll be spending many nights here, so comfort matters.

Storage space: Enough room for your clothes, gear, and food keeps the van tidy and your essentials easy to reach.

Kitchen facilities: A good cooking setup saves money and lets you eat well anywhere. Look for burners, cooking gear, and a place to prepare meals.

Off-grid power: Solar panels or battery systems keep you going without having to plug in every night.

Fuel efficiency: WA’s distances are huge, so a van that uses less fuel will save you money and time at the pump.

What We Offer

At Home On the Road, we considered all the features that make a great campervan and built our options with smart layouts that easily adapt to off-grid adventures. Here are our best options:

2–3 Seater Campervan

Compact and well-equipped for couples or solo travellers. It includes cooking gear, safety equipment, 24/7 roadside assistance, air conditioning, and a stereo with AUX, Bluetooth, and USB. No extra charge for an additional driver, and each van comes with a handy guidebook for stress-free travel.

2–3 Seater Campervan (High Top)

All the essentials plus extra headroom for a roomy feel. It has an outdoor slide-out kitchen to keep your sleeping space fresh, two burners with a gas bottle, a water tank, and all cooking gear. It also includes safety equipment, a fire extinguisher, and a first aid kit.

2–5 Seater Campervan

Ideal for groups or families. It features a rooftop tent or interior bed, a fold-away bench seat, an outdoor slide-out kitchen, plenty of storage, and all cooking and safety equipment. Seats up to six (comfortably four) and includes air conditioning and roadside assistance.

If you’re planning a longer adventure, you can save with our 14-day discount (5% off) or 30-day discount (10% off) — both applied automatically when you book.

Map Out Your Route

Once you’ve picked your van, it’s time to plan your route across Western Australia. Keep these points in mind:

Driving distances: WA is massive, so plan realistic daily distances and allow time for breaks.

Fuel stops: Some stretches are remote with few stations. Mark your refuelling points in advance.

Rest days: Give yourself time to enjoy each stop instead of driving every single day.

You can mix must-see spots like the Coral Coast, Kimberley, and Margaret River with hidden gems you discover along the way. And always leave a little room in your schedule for spontaneous detours. These unplanned stops often become the best memories of the trip.

Accommodation & Budgeting for the Journey

Where you stay each night can make a big difference to your budget and experience. If you’re travelling during peak seasons, ike school holidays or winter in the north, you’d best book campsites in advance. This guarantees you a spot and saves you the stress of searching for somewhere to sleep after a long drive.

That said, part of the joy of a campervan trip is the freedom to go off-grid. Free and low-cost camping spots let you enjoy remote locations and beautiful scenery without paying for a powered site.

With the right van, you can mix booked nights with spontaneous stops, creating a perfect balance between comfort and adventure.

In Western Australia, you’ll find a variety of camping options:

Caravan parks: Great for powered sites, hot showers, and laundry facilities.

National park campgrounds: Affordable and often located in stunning natural settings, but facilities are basic.

Free camping areas: Found in many regional towns or rest stops — ideal for a night under the stars.

Off-grid-ready vans, like those from Home On The Road, make it easier to enjoy these budget-friendly spots. With built-in cooking gear and water storage, you can stay comfortable without relying on powered sites every night.

Budget Considerations

Here’s what you should think about when planning your budget:

Campervan hire in Perth: The cost of your campervan, with savings from long-term hire discounts. Fuel: WA is vast, so factor in long distances and higher fuel prices in remote areas. Food: Groceries for self-catering vs. eating out. Park entry: National park passes for access to WA’s most beautiful spots. Activities: Tours, boat trips, or adventure experiences along the way.

You can stretch your budget further with a few simple habits:

Cook your own meals: Use your van’s kitchen to save on restaurant costs.

Travel with friends: Share hire, fuel, and food expenses.

Stock up in bigger towns: Remote areas can have limited supplies and higher prices.

With smart planning, you can enjoy WA’s beauty without overspending, and still have money left for those once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Packing, Safety & Travel Etiquette

Packing well can make your campervan trip far more comfortable and stress-free. You don’t need to bring everything you own, but you do need the essentials.

Here are a few must-haves:

Bedding: A good night’s sleep is essential, so bring comfortable blankets or sleeping bags suited to the season. Layered clothing: WA’s weather can change quickly. Layers let you adjust easily from hot days to cool nights. Cooking gear: Pots, pans, plates, and utensils help you prepare your own meals wherever you are. (Already included in our 2–3 Seater (High Top) and 2–5 Seater Campervans) Navigation tools: Maps or a GPS (with offline mode) will keep you on track in areas with poor reception. Spare tyres: Remote roads can be rough, so having a spare and knowing how to change it is important. (We offer 24/7 roadside assistance for peace of mind) Water: Always carry extra drinking water, especially if you’re heading into remote areas.

The good news? Home On The Road vans already come with many of these essentials in some models, including cooking equipment and safety gear. This means you can travel lighter and still be fully prepared.

You Can’t Be Too Safe

When it comes to safety, Western Australia’s vast distances and changing conditions mean a little preparation goes a long way:

Plan fuel stops: Remote areas may have limited or no fuel stations for hundreds of kilometres.

Check the weather: Heavy rain can close unsealed roads, while high heat can be dangerous without shade and water.

Drive to conditions: Slow down on gravel or unfamiliar roads to avoid accidents.

Observing Travel Etiquette

Finally, respect the places and people you encounter along the way. Follow Leave No Trace principles:

Dispose of rubbish properly.

Avoid disturbing wildlife.

Seek permission before entering Indigenous lands and respect cultural sites.

Leave campsites as you found them — or cleaner.

By packing smart, staying safe, and travelling respectfully, you’ll not only have a smoother trip but also help preserve WA’s incredible landscapes for future travellers.

Book Your Campervan Today

With the right campervan, a well-planned route, a smart budget, and the right mindset, a road trip through Western Australia can be nothing short of unforgettable. You’ll have the freedom to explore at your own pace, discover hidden gems, and wake up to some of the most breathtaking views in the country.

For reliable campervan hire in Perth, Home On The Road is your perfect travel partner. Our vans are built for comfort, convenience, and off-grid adventure, so you can enjoy the journey without worrying about the details.

Plus, you can save with our 5% discount for 14-day hires and 10% discount for 30-day hires; both applied automatically when you book.

