How to Merge PST Files using Import Export Wizard?

PST files are a type of data storage files in Microsoft Outlook. They store all your email messages, calendars, contacts, and other Outlook mailbox items. Essentially, it’s your personal data archive within the Outlook environment.

If you are using multiple Outlook accounts or have a large number of PST files, then it becomes difficult to manage them efficiently. One of the ways to efficiently manage the multiple PST files is to merge them. In this article, we will take a look at the step-by-step process to merge PST files using the Import Export Wizard in MS Outlook.

But before we start, it’s important to understand why you should merge PST files.

Why Merge PST Files?

Here are some benefits of merging PST files:

It helps in data management and avoids confusion.

It helps eliminate the risk of data loss when moving to new email client or system.

Merging PST files helps easy information access and prevents data mishandling.

It helps tackle data redundancy and duplication.

It enhances Outlook’s performance and user experience.

It helps in smooth data backup process and easy retrieval when needed.

Step-by-Step Process to Merge PST Files using Import Export Wizard

Merging PST files using Import Export Wizard is quite simple. You just need to create a new PST file and then import the data from different PST files into it. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook

Launch your Microsoft Outlook application.

Step 2: Create a New Blank PST File

Before merging the PST files, you need to first create a new blank PST file where all data will be consolidated. Here’s how:

Click on the “ Home ” tab.

Select “New” from the menu.

Choose “Outlook Data File”.

Choose the location where you want to save this new file on your computer, give it a name, and click “OK.”

Step 3: Open the Import and Export Wizard

Now, let’s open the Import and Export wizard to import the PST files into the blank PST file you just created. For this,

Click on “File” in the top menu.

Choose “Import and Export” and then select “Import from another program or file.” The Import and Export Wizard window will pop up.

Step 4: Choose the “Import from Another Program or File” Option

Here’s what you do:

Select “Import from another program or file.”



Click “Next” to proceed.

Step 5: Select the Outlook Data File (.pst)

Specify the type of file you wish to import.

Choose “Personal Folder File (.pst)” from the options available.



Hit the “Next” button to move forward.

Step 6: Add PST Files to Merge

Now, add the PST files to merge:

Click on the “Browse” button.

Find and select the PST file you want to import first.

Choose one of the three options given to manage duplicates: Replace, Allow, or Do Not Import.



Click “Next” to continue.

Step 7: Select the Options and Destination

Now, specify which folders to import and select the destination.

Select the folder(s) you wish to import.

Click “Next” and then specify the path where the file should be saved.



Click “Next” once more.

Step 8: Initiate the Merge Process

Now, initiate the merging process.

Ensure the “Include subfolders” box is checked.

Choose “Import items into the same folder.”

Click “Finish” to start the merging process.

Pro Tips for Merging PST Files

Backup: Always backup PST files before merging to prevent data loss.

Segment the Process: Break the merging process into smaller parts for easier management.

Data Verification: Post-merge, verify the data with original files to ensure integrity.

Error Checking: Before finalizing, run a quick error check to avoid any data corruption.

Additionally, You can check here how to merge Outlook contacts in an effective way.

Wrapping Up

When you have a few PST files to merge, using the Import and Export feature in Outlook is a good option. But it’s not the most efficient way. There are numerous tools out there that can simplify the PST merging process significantly and save you a lot of time. For example, you can use Stellar Merge Mailbox for Outlook – one of the best tools for merging PST files. It’s easy-to-use and very efficient. The best part is that it allows to preview the data before merging the PST files. So, don’t wait! Give it a try if you are dealing with too many PST files.

All the photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.