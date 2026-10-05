For years, choosing an executive peer group also meant choosing one that was close enough to attend in person. If you lived in a major business centre, you probably had several groups to choose from. If you were based in a smaller city or worked in a specialised industry, your options could be much more limited.

Virtual Forums have changed that. Leaders can now be matched with peers based on the kind of business they run, the challenges they face and the stage they are at, rather than simply where they live. That can make a big difference when the right peers are unlikely to be sitting in the same local business community.

But meeting online does not automatically make a Forum effective. The size of the group, who is in it, how often people meet, how the sessions are run and how much confidentiality members can expect all matter.

So, if you are considering a virtual executive Forum, what should you actually look for?

Structure matters more on video

In a physical room, conversation tends to flow more naturally. People can see when someone wants to speak, notice when a member has been quiet, and pick up on small reactions that are easy to miss on a screen.

Online, those cues are harder to read. Without some structure, the conversation can quickly become dominated by the people who are most comfortable speaking up. Others can end up listening for most of the session without having much space to contribute.

That is why the format of a virtual Forum matters. Look for a clear structure around how sessions are run, how members bring challenges to the group and how the discussion moves from one person to the next. Before joining, ask what a typical two-hour session actually looks like. If they can explain the format clearly, you will have a much better idea of what being a member will feel like.

Keep the group small

Group size matters in any peer Forum, but it becomes especially noticeable online. For instance, Forumspace’s Forum is a group of six to eight people, small enough for everyone to have a meaningful amount of time to speak, while still bringing enough different experiences into the discussion.

Once the group gets much larger, it becomes harder to give everyone that same space. A two-hour session can quickly turn into a few people doing most of the talking while everyone else listens.

That does not mean larger groups cannot work. It comes down to how the Forum is run and how much time each member actually gets. But if you are choosing a virtual Forum, do not just look at the total number of members. Find out how many people will be in your regular Forum and how much opportunity each person has to contribute.

Attendance matters

It is easier to cancel a video call than it is to skip a meeting you have travelled forty minutes to attend. That matters because a peer Forum only becomes more valuable as members get to know each other and understand the details of one another’s businesses.

Good virtual Forums recognise this and set clear expectations around attendance. That might mean keeping cameras on, limiting the number of sessions members can miss or having the facilitator follow up when someone is repeatedly absent.

Before joining, ask what the attendance expectations are and how missed sessions are handled. If there is no clear answer, it is worth thinking about how much continuity you can realistically expect from the group.

What you lose online

The biggest thing you miss in a virtual Forum is often everything that happens outside the formal session. In person, some of the most useful conversations can happen before the meeting starts, over lunch or on the way out. Someone may mention a problem they did not want to bring up in front of the whole group, or continue a conversation that started during the session.

A good virtual Forum needs to create some of those opportunities intentionally. That could include one-to-one conversations between members, occasional in-person meetups or a private channel where members can stay in touch between sessions.

When comparing virtual Forums, ask what happens outside the regular meeting. A monthly video call may give you the scheduled peer discussion, but the relationships between members are often what make the experience more valuable over time.

Making the decision

Before committing to a virtual Forum, find out how many people will be in the group, how the sessions are structured, what the expectations are around attendance, and how members are matched. If possible, ask to observe a session or speak to two current members about what their experience was like, particularly during the first six months.

If you are still weighing up whether joining a CEO peer group is worth it, consider what you actually want from the experience and how much time you are prepared to commit. And if you are comparing different organisations, knowing what to look for in a peer advisory group can help you make a more informed choice.

The right virtual Forum will ultimately come down to the people in the group, how well the format works for you, and whether you can see yourself making the commitment over the long term.